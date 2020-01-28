ANTON/BAUER, LITEPANELS, AND OCONNOR TO TEAM UP AT BSC EXPO 2020

BURY ST EDMUNDS, U.K. — Jan. 27, 2020 — Anton/Bauer, Litepanels, and OConnor will be showcasing comprehensive solutions for cinematographers and broadcast productions at BSC Expo 2020 in London, Jan. 31–Feb. 1 on Stand 302.

Anton/Bauer will highlight its versatile DIONIC® 26V battery series, offered in both V-Mount and Gold Mount options and developed specifically for content creators and cinematographers. DIONIC delivers up to 240 watt-hours of reliable, safe, and efficient power, making it an ideal power source for today's high-intensity cinematic cameras and LED panels. The built-in LCD indicator gives users the confidence of knowing the exact runtime and remaining available power, down to the minute.

Featuring more than 16 million colours and 11 cinematic SFX options, Litepanels' Gemini 2x1 Soft RGBWW LEDs will be shining bright at BSC Expo 2020. Gemini is trusted by the world's leading DoPs and gaffers and supports virtually any in-studio or on-location lighting scenario. More than 30 Gemini panels can be seen in action lighting up the Panalux stand (#331) in a dazzling display that will highlight the colour accuracy of their white light as well as the speed and versatility of rigging.

Cinematographers and camera operators will "feel the difference" when they demo OConnor's Ultimate 1040 fluid head in concert with the multi-award-winning flowtech100 tripod. This exclusive system features the widest payload in its class — accommodating up to 20 kilograms — and combines the precision and versatility of OConnor's fluid heads with the unique speed and agility of flowtech's carbon fibre technology. Using the Ultimate 1040 system, camera operators can move from heavier to lighter payload camera setups quickly and easily to capture the perfect shot.

"We're once again looking forward to showing our innovations that inspire cinematographers, producers, and gaffers to tell their stories," said Dave Dougall, vice president of sales, Vitec Production Solutions. "All of our solutions work together — as well as independently — to give today's content creators the essential gear they need to light, power, and support any type of production from any location in the world."

# # #

A Snapshot of Vitec Production Solutions

Vitec's Production Solutions Division designs, manufactures and distributes technically advanced products which give broadcasters, film studios, production companies and independent content creators total confidence in the production equipment they depend upon to capture world class footage. Products include video heads, tripods, lights, batteries and specialty camera systems.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/VPS/200127VPS-BSCExpo.docx

Link to Photos:

www.wallstcom.com/VPS/VPS-Dionic_26V_Lineup.jpg

Photo Caption: The New DIONIC® 26V Series of Cinema Batteries From Anton/Bauer

Link to Photos:

www.wallstcom.com/VPS/Litepanels-Gemini2x1.zip

Photo Caption: Product Shots of Litepanels Gemini 2x1 Soft Panel

Link to Photos:

www.wallstcom.com/VPS/OConnor-Ultimate_1040_with_flowtech100.jpg

Photo Caption: The OConnor Ultimate 1040 – flowtech100 Camera Support System