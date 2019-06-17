ALT Systems Adds Terry Marshall as Senior Account Executive

Cutting Edge, a division of ALT Systems and California’s leading file-based media systems integrator, announced today that media systems integration industry veteran Terry Marshall has joined the company as Senior Account Executive. Marshall will be responsible for leading Los Angeles regional Media & Entertainment market sales from the ALT Systems/Cutting Edge headquarters in Burbank.

“We’re thrilled Terry has come over to our team,” said Brian Botel, Cutting Edge co-founder and Vice-President of Business Development. “He’s a widely-respected sales executive with an industry reputation for putting the customer first in everything he does. As we mark Cutting Edge’s 25 anniversary and this year’s exciting merger with ALT Systems, we’re proud to add such a consummate professional as Terry to our growing company vision.”

“ALT Systems is Hollywood’s premiere finishing and compositing systems provider,” comments Marshall. “Cutting Edge is widely acknowledged as California’s leading file-based systems integration and workflow solution provider. Together, these two great brands are now perfectly integrated into one dynamic company. I am honored to join an organization with such infinite possibilities.”

Marshall’s career includes more than 20 years leading media technology sales teams at companies including Sonic Solutions, where he was Vice-President of Global Sales, and StageTec Media where he was President of North American Operations. He joins ALT Systems from a Southern California technology reseller.

“Terry Marshall’s move to the ALT Systems team speaks volumes about where we’re headed as an organization,” comments Jon Guess, Chief Executive Officer of ALT Systems. “His reputation as a top industry professional and level-headed customer advocate is widely-known throughout the tightknit Los Angeles and Hollywood media community. Terry’s decision to join our team is testament to the spirit of innovation and value we’ve now built by combining the Cutting Edge and ALT Systems brands into a single customer-driven company.”

Founded in 1995, ALT Systems delivers products and solutions for compositing, editing, dailies, color correction, data storage, networking, rendering, and archiving. We provide each customer a unique solution customized to meet their specific need by offering extensive demonstrations and evaluations, straightforward pricing, and flexible financing.

Now celebrating its 25 year, Cutting Edge is a media systems integrator specializing in file-based audio and video production, and post-production storage, archive and asset management solutions. The company recently merged with ALT Systems, Hollywood’s premiere media and entertainment solutions provider to form a dynamic new organization dedicated to driving technical innovation and delivering world-class service to content creators nationwide.

Marshall begins his new position immediately and can be reached via the ALT Systems headquarters in Burbank at (818) 504‐6800, or by email at terry@altsystems.com.