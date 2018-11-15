AIMS Announces Newly Elected Board, Welcomes Net Insight's Larissa Görner

BOTHELL, Wash. — Nov. 14, 2018 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced a newly elected 2018-2019 board of directors who will lead the organization's effort toward a standards-based IP infrastructure for professional media. All existing board members — AIMS Board Chair Michael Cronk (Grass Valley), Deputy Board Chair Steve Reynolds (Imagine Communications), Chief Financial Officer Andreas Hilmer (Lawo), and Board Member Andy Warman (Harmonic) — were re-elected to their positions and are joined by newly elected Board Member Larissa Görner (Net Insight).

In Görner's current role at Net Insight, she serves as the strategic product manager and head of live and remote production solutions. She works closely with the company's broadcast customers to assist them with their transition to new IP-based technologies. With her combined experience with new IP-based technologies and new production workflows, Görner has helped customers get the most out of their transition to IP. She helps customers look beyond their in-studio projects and encourages them to take a closer look at distributed workflows utilizing wide area network connectivity, knowledge, and experience.

As a board member, Görner will help lead the AIMS effort to foster adoption of one set of common, ubiquitous, standards-based protocols for interoperability over IP in the media and entertainment industry.

"AIMS board members are committed to a common set of standards for IP media transport in the media and entertainment industry. Along with AIMS members and our colleagues in like-minded organizations, we work tirelessly to achieve this goal," said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. "The transformative power of IP in our industry is clear, and it's an honor to be part of such a dedicated group of people. I'm especially happy to have Larissa at the table and know that she'll bring a fresh perspective and valuable insight and experience to our efforts."

AIMS board members are selected annually. Their terms start immediately.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

