AES Dublin Convention Workshops Dig Deep

— In-depth examinations of audio science and its application are core to the AES Dublin program —

New York, NY — Workshops at AES Conventions gather the brightest minds in audio science and education to share their knowledge and inspire attendees. Fulfilling the AES Dublin 2019 promise to “Excite Your Ears,” the March 20-23 Convention workshop schedule will cover topics including recording and production techniques, spatial audio, broadcast and audio forensics. Spanning the full spectrum of professional audio, the AES Dublin program features interactive Workshops such as “Mix It! Are There Best Mixing Practices?,” “Audio, Accessibility, and the Creative Industries,” “Irish Innovators in Audio,” “Recording Orchestral Music and 3D Audio: Challenges, Considerations, and Solutions” and “Impact and Audibility of Distortion in Automotive Audio Applications.”

The full AES Dublin Workshops schedule is available online at www.aes.org/events/146/workshops/, along with the full Convention Technical Program and registration information. Alongside the Workshops’ in-depth investigations of audio applications and practice, the AES Dublin Technical Program includes Tutorial presentations on fundamental and advanced audio engineering topics, themed Paper and Poster sessions illuminating breaking audio research, Engineering Briefs that share the processes and results of audio research and application projects, and a broad slate of student focused events. Advance Registration pricing and options are available through March 8 for All Access badges – the ticket to AES Dublin Workshops, as well as the complete Technical Program.

For more information about AES Dublin, and registration, visit aeseurope.com.