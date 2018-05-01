Latest Audio Research and Technologies to Be Highlighted at AES Milan Convention

— Research Papers, Poster Sessions and Engineering Briefs will showcase the work of over 100 researchers on a variety of audio engineering topics —

New York, NY — As the cornerstone of the Audio Engineering Society’s mission to promote the science and practice of audio, each AES convention features a wide array of presentations on research topics presented by leading engineers, scientists and students in the field of audio engineering, and the AES Milan convention, coming up 23-26 May at the NH Hotel Milano Congress Centre in Milan, Italy, is no exception. Brought together by AES Milan Papers co-chairs Ville Pulkki and Sascha Spors, the Convention’s Technical Program will feature research Papers, Engineering Briefs and Poster sessions by over 100 authors.

Day one of AES Milan kicks off with a series of presentations on Loudspeakers, followed by a Poster presentation session on Transducers. Audio Quality, a hot-topic at this year’s convention, will then be delved into in two full sessions of paper presentations, followed by Loudspeakers – Part 2. The day’s papers sessions will close out with a Poster session on the topic of Applications.

Thursday’s Papers Sessions begin with a look at Spatial Audio and will run throughout the day on topics including Audio Education; Audio Coding, Analysis and Synthesis; Perception; and Measurements. Poster Sessions will also be held on the topics of Perception, Measurement and Modeling.

On day three, presentations will take a further look at the topics of Spatial Audio and Perception, as well as a session on Audio Processing and Effects. Poster Sessions will include the topics of Analysis, Synthesis, Audio Processing, Audio Education, and Audio Coding and Quality.

Day four Papers Presentations will focus on the topics of Audio Processing and Effects, and Audio Applications, with a final Poster Session on Spatial Audio.

Additional scientific research in audio technologies is presented through a series of Engineering Briefs, which offer experience- and experiment-based presentations on a variety of topics (all later made available to all AES members for free download). Taking place on the first three days of the convention, the Engineering Briefs series will include such topics as Applications and Audio Education, Signal Processing, Audio Effects, Instrumentation, Measurements, Forensics, Spatial Audio, Transducers & Psychoacoustics, and more.

“The innovations in audio technology and applications presented in this year’s Papers sessions continue the rich history of invaluable information that the AES has contributed to audio engineering over the past 70 years,” states Papers co-chair Sascha Spors. “The AES Milan Technical Program and Papers Presentations represent the core scientific basis for this year’s convention as we forge ahead in new and emerging directions in audio.”

For the complete schedule of AES Milan Papers and Engineering Briefs Presentations, visit http://www.aes.org/events/144/program/. Downloadable Papers will also be available to all AES Members in the AES E-Library prior to the convention. Visit aeseurope.com for updates.