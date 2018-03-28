AES Milan 2018 Convention Advance Registration Now Open

— For a limited time, Advance Registration pricing is available for the 144 Audio Engineering Society Convention —

New York, NY — Register now for Europe’s premier pro audio education and networking event of the year – the 144 AES International Convention, taking place at the NH Hotel Milano Congress Centre in Milan, Italy, May 23–26, 2018. Built on the theme, “The Power of Sound,” AES Milan offers the latest scientific research, technologies and professional insights on a host of audio engineering topics. The event brings together audio professionals, students, enthusiasts, manufacturers and advanced audio technologies from around the world for four days of audio immersion, experiences and networking. Register now at aeseurope.com for special Advance Registration rates, including additional discounted pricing for AES Member and students.

The AES Milan Convention will offer four days of intensive Technical Program presentations, including research paper presentations, tutorials, workshops, discussion panels and other interactive ways for attendees to expand their knowledge while sharing ideas with their colleagues and peers. In addition to the many core topics covered at the AES Conventions, such as Recording and Production, Live Sound, Broadcast, and Signal Processing, the 144 International Convention will also take focus on technologies and techniques related to Cinema Sound, Surround Sound, Audio for VR, Loudspeakers for Studio and Stage, and related areas of interest. Preliminary program information is available at aeseurope.com.

Along with the comprehensive Technical Program, the AES Milan Convention will host a three-day pro audio gear and services exhibition, showcasing the latest tools and technologies from the leading manufacturers in pro audio. Dedicated demo rooms and listening experiences will showcase a variety of new and integrated technologies, while dedicated exhibition-floor stages hold event presentations from manufacturers and sponsors as part of the Professional Studio Expo. A complete program of Education and Career events will also take place throughout the four days of the convention.

“‘The Power of Sound’ is such a great expression of the AES, our goals, and our achievements over the past 70 years,” states Bob Moses, Audio Engineering Society Executive Director. “As the Milan Convention kicks off our year-long anniversary celebration, the AES is more in-tune than ever with the current and future state of the audio engineering industry. Throughout the four days of AES Milan, we encourage our audio community to immerse themselves in all things audio, gaining a better understanding of their current field of expertise; to sit-in on a session about a technology they’ve maybe only heard of; to check out new gear that is being shown for the first time at the show; and, most importantly, to listen, learn, and connect with their heroes and peers in the industry.”

Make plans to join us at the AES Milan Convention for these and other exclusive events, and follow the AES online at aeseurope.com for updates to the technical program, participating exhibitors and sponsors, registration, housing and more. Advance Registration pricing will be available for a limited time only.