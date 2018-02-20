WCPMedia Services Awarded Digital Production Partnership’s “Committed to Security” Shields

LUGANO, Switzerland — WCPMedia Services, whose cloud-based media management platform is used by entertainment companies worldwide to produce, market and distribute film and television content, has been awarded the Digital Production Partnership’s “Committed to Security” shields for production and broadcast. The shields signify WCPMedia Services’ adherence to best practices for security in areas including physical security, authentication, IT and legal compliance. WCPMedia becomes one of two dozen technology leaders to meet DPP’s stringent security requirements, and one of first three companies to earn security shields for both broadcast and production.

DPP’s Security Work Group introduced its first security checklists in 2016. Subsequently, the organization worked with broadcaster and supplier security experts to develop the lists into self-assessment forms to enable suppliers to demonstrate their commitment to security best practices.

DPP was assisted in finalizing the program by Eurofins Digital Testing.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from DPP, which confirms our commitment to building a secure cloud-based digital asset management platform,” said WCPMedia Services VP of Operations Giovanni Contri. “Our platform provides producers, distributors and broadcasters with the means to improve security with our bank-certified Swiss data center storage, and sophisticated tools for media management, user authentication and data tracking. We are proud to work with DPP in helping organizations worldwide protect their most valuable assets.”

WCPMedia Services, which has offices in Lugano, Switzerland, Toronto and Los Angeles, became a DPP member last fall, lending its support to the UK-based organization’s mission to encourage the development of a fully digital, global and internet-enabled supply chain for broadcast media.

WCPMedia Services has shown an unequivocal commitment to security and designed its platform to implement best practices at every point in the digital supply chain,” said Mark Harrison, DPP Managing Director. “Their leadership in cloud production and delivery has made them an important contributor to DPP’s work in delivering the new IMF for broadcast and online specification.”

WCPMedia provides a platform-as-a-service media management solution that covers the entire supply chain, from production through delivery to ingest. It seamlessly integrates the best market tools for asset management, transcoding, QC, file transfer, screening and delivery. The WCPMedia PaaS is currently under review for AS-11 UK DPP certification through the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA).

About the DPP

The Digital Production Partnership Ltd (DPP) is the media industry's business change network. It is a not-for-profit company with an international membership that spans the whole media supply chain, covering global technology companies, production companies, digital agencies, suppliers, service providers, post production facilities, online platforms, broadcasters, distributors and not-for-profit organisations. The DPP harnesses the collective intelligence of its membership to generate insight, enable change and create market opportunities. For more information, or to enquire about membership visit www.digitalproductionpartnership.co.uk.

About WCPMedia Services

Founded in 2011 in Switzerland, World Content Pole SA (aka WCPMedia Services) is an entertainment software and services company based in Switzerland, USA and Canada that manages, markets and distributes content to business partners and clients quickly, easily and securely. WCPMedia Services offers a platform of smart process applications that combines proprietary software with top-tier solutions developed by proven and trusted technology companies.

For more information, visit www.wcpmediaservices.com

USA Office: 7083 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood CA 90028

Canada Office: 390 Bay Street, Suite 1706, Toronto M5H 2Y2

Europe Office: Via Peri 17, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland

Email: ales@wcpmediaservices.com