Partners converge on Boxer stand at BVE 2018

Boxer, a leading a UK solution provider for the video, film and TV markets, has acknowledged the importance of BVE 2018 to its growth strategy by sharing Stand JO8 with best-of-breed regional and global partners dedicated to resolving the uncertainties surrounding disruptive technology trends by providing trusted, objective guidance for those about to navigate the accelerating rapids of IP Video and AI.



Boxer Systems Sales Manager Peter Jones said, “The moves from analogue to digital and tape to file-based will seem almost quaint compared to what’s about to happen with IP video and, increasingly, artificial intelligence (AI). Many are cautiously optimistic what the initial published variants of SMPTE 2110 will unleash on the broadcast industry, while others remain uncertain as to how to grapple with the very big decisions that will soon be – and in many cases already are - required.



“We, with our partners, address both camps. We provide objective, independent guidance with the sole purpose of steering our customers to safe and profitable harbours. Boxer’s driving goal is to ensure that our customers are not impeded by antiquated technologies, systems, or working practices, but are instead using the right tools and technologies to take them in the right direction. It’s all about helping our customers manage change.”



In addition to numerous Boxer sales, technical, and visionary representatives, partners from leading brands such as Ooyala, Grass Valley/SAM, Telestream, Newtek, Leader, Adder, Dell-EMC, plus Embrionix, V-Nova, Colorfront, and IPtec will be on hand on Boxer’s BVE stand to discuss how a wide range products are not only interoperable using SMPTE 2110 standards, but are already poised for shipping to undertake their game-changing roles.



NDI protocol products and applications will also feature alongside examples of SMPTE IP infrastructure, monitoring, and test and measurement developments.



AI will also feature on the stand, with practical examples of real-world, highly practical applications in content management and search.



Jones concludes, “Enabling our customers to do more with less while their competitors do less that costs more requires in-depth knowledge, hands-on experience, and practical creativity – all of which are Boxer hallmarks.



“In other words, we’re a safe pair of really smart hands, but we don’t do it alone. Our carefully vetted partners all lead from the front, thus ensuring that Boxer customers receive a top-class solution with first-class support for any given requirement.”