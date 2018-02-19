OWNZONES Brings the Industry's 'First Post House in the Cloud' to the Innovation Zone at HPA Tech Retreat (February 20-22)

Continuing its mission to revolutionize digital content delivery, OWNZONES Media Network is bringing the industry’s ‘first post house in the cloud’ to the annual HPA Tech Retreat (February 20-22) as a featured participant in the event’s Innovation Zone. The OTT EntTech company will showcase its cloud-based Interoperable Master Format (IMF) delivery platform, which is breaking new ground for IMF use by removing the technical and cost barriers that previously impeded its mass adoption by content owners.

This first end-to-end IMF workflow – under the banner of OWNZONES Connect – is delivered via cloud-based SaaS services and provides next-generation video collaboration features. To date, OWNZONES Connect has delivered more than 10,000 movies to many destination points, including Apple TV, Amazon and Comcast.

“We’re excited that our OWNZONES Connect platform has the ability to help accelerate the adoption of IMF by making it both affordable and accessible to content owners,” said Aaron Sloman, OWNZONES’ Chief Technology Officer, who had also introduced the platform to attendees at last month’s CES. “This demonstration of what we’re doing in IMF should really accelerate its adoption, which is a major win for the industry across the board. We look forward to attending the HPA Tech Retreat and presenting our platform’s top features as part of this year’s Innovation Zone.”

Aaron Sloman, Chief Technology Officer, OWNZONES Media Network

Some expected highlights (among others) from the OWNZONES Connect Innovation Zone demonstrations include:

·A new cloud-based CPL builder that allows in-cloud creation of IMF packages (versions of movies) with an instant preview in any HTML5 browser

·A live preview of IMF packages (in cloud) with support for timed text and multiple audio tracks

·Full support for supplemental deliveries

·Enabling the IMF promise to solve “versionitis” with mastering workflows, sourced off IMF-based masters and supplements, building the deliveries without creating bulky versions

The HPA Tech Retreat’s Innovation Zone features emerging and innovating technologies from nearly 60 companies at the vanguard of the industry. The Innovation Zone is curated, making it a unique and informative area. This year, the Innovation Zone unveils IMF Central, a special area of Interoperable Master Format (IMF) expert companies. Open February 20-22 (Tuesday through Thursday), it will also feature specialty suites for presentations of cameras, monitors and other technologies that require a darkened environment.

The HPA Tech Retreat® is a gathering of the top industry engineering, technical, and creative talent, as well as strategic business leaders, focused on technology, from all aspects of digital cinema, post production, film, television, video, broadcast and related technology areas, for the exchange of information. The HPA Tech Retreat takes place in Palm Springs, California and the UK. Information about the HPA Tech Retreat is available at www.hpatechretreat.com.