Season 5 of the AdoramaTV Original Documentary Series “Through The Lens” Premieres on February 7th

New York, NY – February 6, 2017 –AdoramaTV,the leading video streaming and on-demand platform for photographers and filmmakers, will premiere season 5 of its original documentary series, “Through The Lens: Canada,” on February 7, 2018. This latest season of the exploratory AdoramaTV original follows 10 breakthrough Canadian and Canada-based photographers to discover the magic behind the extraordinary images that capture the essence of Canada and push the boundaries of art and technology to the limits.

“The AdoramaTV collection has been carefully curated to provide unmatched education and inspiration for creatives,” comments Sal D’Alia, producer of AdoramaTV’s TTL. “Beyond showcasing the stunning optics of some of the world’s most desirable and unique locations, ‘Through The Lens’ gives artists a platform to express their voice along with their work. Each episode takes us on a journey of creative expression and allows us to see the world in an entirely new light, through their eyes and their lens.”

Since its debut in 2015, “Through the Lens” has featured more than 60 exceptional photographers from across the globe in as many episodes. All seasons are available on demand at: https://www.adorama.com/alc/series/through-the-lens.

Step Inside the Passion and Creativity of Canada’s Rising Stars

Season 5 captures the breathtaking beauty of Canada’s landscape and people through the eyes of 10 bold artists. The journey features the works and stories of popular Instagram photographers:

Elizabeth Gadd (@elizabethgadd), an adventure and landscape photographer, with photos ranging from beautiful auroras to tranquil lakes and mountains.

Jamal Burger (@jayscale), whose work features stunning black and white photos of city and sports.

Taylor Burk (@taylormichaelburk), a landscape and outdoor sports photographer whose photos showcase the camping life in Canada.

Wayne Simpson (@waynesimpsonphoto), who specializes in dramatic portraiture and landscape photography.

Maria Koutsogiannis (@foodbymaria), a fitness and food enthusiast whose Instagram features some of her most mouth-watering dishes (and recipes!).

Stevin Tuchiwsky (@stevint), an outdoor lifestyle photographer who photographs athletes in some of Canada’s most breathtaking locales.

Naskademini (@naskademini), a portrait and commercial photographer who has worked with some of the world’s leading brands in fashion, lifestyle and luxury.

Andrew Knapp (@andrewknapp), whose work features clean lines, beautiful scenes in nature and his dog Momo.

Eric Veloso (@ericveloso), a Vancouver-based photographer and creative director for Street Dreams Magazine, whose stark imagery ranges from architecture to lifestyle.

Eric Paré (@ericparephoto), a light-painting photographer and filmmaker.

The season 5 opener airs on February 7, 2018 at 10:00am EST. With a total of 10 episodes, new episodes will premiere every Wednesday and Friday at 10:00am EST. Follow along on social: @Adorama, #TTLCanada on Instagram.

About AdoramaTV

AdoramaTV is the destination for creative education and inspiration with more than 72 million views and over 700,000 subscribers. Its premiere portfolio includes carefully curated and produced content around photography, film and music genres with exceptional original series program content: “Through The Lens”; “Top Photographer with Nigel Barker”; “Breathe Your Passion with Vanessa Joy”; “2-Minute Tips with David Bergman”; “Exploring Photography with Mark Wallace”; and many more available on demand.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 40 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.





Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

