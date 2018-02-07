Cinegy brings its latest, most sophisticated production modules to Trams at BVE 2018

Cinegy, which develops and produces software technology for digital video processing, asset management, video compression and automation and playout today announced that its Cinegy Air PRO Bundle, Cinegy Multiviewer, and Cinegy Capture PRO will be among products and services featuring on the Trams stand (F14) at BVE 2018 at ExCel London from 27 February – 1 March.

The Cinegy Air PRO Bundle, now available on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, is an integrated software suite that provides a vastly simplified broadcast automation front-end and real-time video server for SD, HD and/or Ultra HD (4K) playout.

Cinegy Multiviewer enables broadcasters and production houses to monitor streams from satellites, camera feeds, playout devices and other sources locally and remotely. Cinegy Multiviewer features a powerful analysis and alert system that detects signal problems instantly, and receives RTP/UDP streams via Ethernet with multiple decoding support built in.

Cinegy Capture PRO is a completely new approach to the acquisition and transcode process. It unifies the tasks of ingest and edit or web proxy generation in all popular formats and containers, which provides the cost benefits of streamlined ingest that can be controlled by any authorized person in a workgroup.

Sales Operations Manager Blake Mergler said, “The Cinegy products being showcased at BVE are among the most sophisticated we have ever produced and we look forward to explaining exactly why that is the case.”

Trams Managing Director Warren Peel added, “Traditional channel delivery today can be highly complex and costly. Cinegy Air PRO Bundle changes all that by dramatically simplifying the process at a far lower cost, without compromise.”

Cinegy representatives will be available throughout BVE for in-depth discussions on the benefits of the Cinegy Air PRO Bundle, Multiviewer, Capture and Cinegy’s entire range of products and services.