Venera Technologies announces interoperability with Quasar cloud-based quality control and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elemental MediaConvert service

BURBANK, CA — February, 2, 2018 — Venera Technologies is pleased to announce interoperability with AWS Media Services for supporting video quality in a scalable, cost-effective cloud-based video workflow.

Video providers need a scalable and cost-effective way to convert and package video content into various formats, while ensuring optimal video quality from acquisition to delivery. AWS Media Services are cloud-based services with pay-as-you-go pricing, which provide customers the capability to ingest, process, package, and deliver video content at scale. AWS Elemental MediaConvert is a file-based video transcoding service with packaging and encryption capabilities and can function as a standalone service or within a larger video workflow.

Quasar is a cloud-based video quality control (QC) solution from Venera Technologies that provides end-to-end video/audio quality assurance, comprehensive QC, and Picture Quality (PQ) measurements across any network. Customers can use Quasar with AWS Elemental MediaConvert to provide secure, scalable, and efficient solutions for on-demand video workflows. Additional capabilities include standards compliance checks, and features to enable next-generation video deployment, such as 4K, and HEVC.

“Quasar allows comprehensive checks to verify syntax, regulatory, and vendor compliances along with video/audio quality. With support of all adaptive bitrate formats and broadcast/archiving formats, Quasar is ready for a wide range of content workflows” said Fereidoon Khosravi, SVP of Business Development for Americas at Venera Technologies.

File-based video workflows can combine Quasar and AWS Elemental MediaConvert to power content library conversion and creation of on-demand assets for broadcast and multiscreen delivery.

Quasar offers a comprehensive set of validation checks for audio, video, container, adaptive bitrate and IMF/DCP packages. Being a native cloud application, Quasar also offers the following advanced capabilities, such as

·Dynamic/Auto scaling, for handling content volume burst

·OPEX-based model, allowing alignment of investment with business growth

·Regional resourcing, for reduced latency and high reliability

Cloud-based Quasar from Venera Technologies works with AWS Media Services, enabling video providers to process and deliver high quality video streams for broadcast television and multiscreen devices with the security, scalability, and simplicity of cloud-based solutions.

