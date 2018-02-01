Send & receive ASI via the public internet, re-brand, add EAS and PSIP with the D2D Technologies, FLEX 3000.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jacksonville, FL – February 1, 2018 – D2D Technologies announces the immediate availability of the D2Flex 3000, the latest full duplex IP/ASI Video Gateway that features the powerful Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol for reliable transmission of high quality video with low latency across the public internet. The receiving system can also regionalize at head‐ends and transmitter sites with advanced channel branding, a dynamic PSIP electronic program guide and insert the critical emergency alerts (EAS) required by the FCC. Now, broadcasters, cable and IPTV operators can send their own digital video multiplex that is regionalized with advanced channel branding and optional PSIP data insertion from point to point via the public internet.

“We are excited to introduce the latest D2Flex product that provides a cost effective solution for transmitting your broadcast streams over the public internet using the powerful SRT protocol”, comments Steve Doll, President of D2D Technologies. “SRT provides the best quality video possible by accounting for packet loss, latency, jitter and dynamically adjusting for bandwidth between each endpoint. The transmission can also be secured with AES 128 or 256 bit encryption that is critical when using the public internet as the transport.”

The D2Flex 3000 is based on the award winning D2Flex 6000 and supports the D2Guide option to insert an Electronic Program Guide (EPG) so that viewers can find the programs they want. The D2Flex 3000 can set the major and minor channel numbers on each output stream and pass through or regenerate the necessary PSIP tables. The optional D2Guide can run on the D2Mux platform to provide dynamic PSIP data insertion from popular services like Titan TV and Gracenote (TMS) or from a spreadsheet with programming for the next several weeks.

The D2Flex 3000 platform can also host the optional D2Alert application which inserts digital video from an Emergency Alert System (EAS) like the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC or the Trilithic EAS system. The D2Alert system constantly monitors the EAS system and when a valid alert is found, it is automatically inserted into all of the configured programs until the alert is complete. With D2Alert broadcasters can comply with FCC requirements and quickly inform viewers in the event of an emergency.

The D2Flex 3000 features dedicated ASI input and output ports for full duplex Transport Stream over IP (TSoIP) conversion of up to 4 independent streams. Digital streams over IP are handled by a standard RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port that also supports browser based management and SNMP remote monitoring with configurable traps.

The D2Flex 3000 IP/ASI Video Gateway is immediately available in a compact 1/3 RU wide design with an optional rack mount kit from select dealers and system integrators worldwide or directly from D2D Technologies. List prices start at $1,199 for SRT turnaround, $1,999 with basic channel rebranding included, and $3,799 with EPG insertion included. We offer free support, a 1 year warranty and a 30 day money back guarantee. Learn more about the D2Flex 3000 at www.D2DTechnologies.com/D2Flex3000

About D2D Technologies

D2D Technologies specializes in solutions that transform digital video for reliable contribution and content distribution in broadcast, cable, satellite and IPTV markets. We have built our reputation by delivering reliable and high value products including the D2Mux and D2Flex series of digital HD/SD MPEG Multiplexers. The D2Mux transforms MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 services from ASI and Gigabit Ethernet into a tailored transport stream ready for distribution over ASI, IP and SMPTE-310. So whether we are working in the most demanding contribution and distribution environments, or providing a cost effective solution for your needs, D2D Technologies delivers solutions that are truly Transforming Digital Video. Contact: www.D2DTechnologies.com,

email sales@D2DTechnologies.com toll free 844-D2D-TECH or call 904-323-4777

D2D Technologies™, D2Flex™, D2Mux™, D2Guide™ and D2Alert™ are trademarks of D2D Technologies, LLC.