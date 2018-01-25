Middle Atlantic Solves Storage, Serviceability, and Reliability Hurdles at ISE 2018

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Jan. 25, 2018 — At ISE 2018, Middle Atlantic Products will showcase its expertly engineered storage, mounting, and furniture solutions that transform the way people live and interact at home and the workplace. For the first time at ISE, Middle Atlantic, with the support of Legrand, will showcase its power solutions for 250V power applications — including a UPS backup offering and horizontal and vertical power distribution. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative, integrated solutions for today's connected world, with products and systems that provide convenience, security, and reliability for any residential or commercial installation. The products will be on display at Stand 1-N10, Feb. 6-9 at the RAI Amsterdam.

"As technology evolves, AV projects are becoming more complex, which puts an incredible burden on integrators to maintain clean, robust, and reliable installations that meet clients' increasingly demanding needs," said Timothy Troast, vice president, product management at Middle Atlantic Products. "At ISE 2018, we're demonstrating our new and award-winning AV infrastructure solutions that solve the biggest system design obstacles. Each of these solutions enable the integration community to further push the boundaries of AV installations."

At the show, Middle Atlantic will demonstrate its new Proximity Series Sliding Mounting Plate and In-Wall Boxes. The Sliding Mounting Plate is the industry's first mounting plate with a sliding design that enables quick access to mount and maintain small devices at the display. Integrators need only to slide the plate out for installation and servicing. They can mount small devices onto the removable, 15-inch by 10-inch Lever Lock™ mounting space and service them without the additional time and labor of removing the display.

The Proximity In-Wall Boxes provide more AV system storage capacity behind the display than ever before. Engineered to provide convenient, recessed storage for localized, all-in-one system support, these versatile solutions can easily mount into any residential or commercial stud bay setup. All new Proximity storage solutions feature Middle Atlantic's patented, tool-free Lever Lock™ system to accommodate, conceal, and reliably mount a range of AV components.

Middle Atlantic will also showcase its latest professional-grade Vision Display Mount (VDM) Series display mounts. Perfect for conference rooms, menu boards, and digital signage, the VDM mounts feature a modular design that supports single or multiple displays for ceiling and wall-mount applications. Available in eight new models that are designed with the integrator in mind, they provide safe and reliable display mounting with unique features. The modular design allows the mounts to be deployed in different configurations, including on-wall, ceiling, or back-to-back. Integrators simply switch out the series' adapters and accessories for a seamless and consistent installation experience, no matter the application.

Also on display will be Middle Atlantic's Vertical Wall Mount (VWM) Series, the industry's highest capacity and most versatile low-profile wall rack solution of its kind, providing vertical mounting of deep equipment as well as small devices — all in one convenient unit. Available in pre-configured models, the VWM Series utilizes a patent-pending modular systems approach to equipment mounting, providing unmatched configurability and system reliability.

Attendees will also be able to witness the versatility of the patented single-space RSH Custom Rackshelf. Accommodating smaller devices that previously required a two-space shelf, the RSH saves crucial rack space while its tool-less, knockdown assembly greatly simplifies installations. Because its faceplate attaches to the shelf after installation, integrators can mount the shelf with or without a component. This unique face-after design is available to mount any device from Middle Atlantic's comprehensive, 11,000-plus measured unit database.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

