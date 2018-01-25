Multicast HDMI Signals Over IP Networks with new Ocean Matrix Extender

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – January 25, 2018 Ocean Matrix, a provider of cost-effective interface solutions for video and pro-AV users, unveils a new HDMI signal extender that routes up to 99 HDMI sources to multiple HDMI devices over a local area network (LAN) using IGMP (Internet Group Management Protocol).

The Ocean Matrix OMX-HDMI-2-IPV2 extender can be used for multipoint to multipoint and point to multipoint applications with a maximum resolution of 1080P@60Hz, transmitting HDMI over a single CAT5/5e/6 cable up to 394 feet. The extender includes a computer interface software for selecting and switching source devices and features an IR pass back function for control at the receiver location.

Dan Coscarella, Ocean Matrix Product Manager, stated, “This cost-effective extender allows for unlimited distances in streaming HDMI over networks for uses such as digital signage, educational streaming, security monitoring, and control room/command centers."

To learn more about Ocean Matrix products visit www.oceanmatrix.com.

###

About Ocean Matrix

Ocean Matrix, a division of Tower Products, Incorporated, is a provider of affordable and versatile interface solutions for the Broadcast and Pro-AV industry. Our mission is to deliver rugged, easy to use tools featuring the latest technology. The Ocean Matrix toolbox consists of distribution amplifiers, extenders, converters, hum eliminators, and video switchers that are proven problem-solving devices. Explore our web site and discover which products you need to add to your toolbox.