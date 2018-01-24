Grupo Multimedios Selects Tedial for Network Consolidation and EVS Integration

Malaga, Spain —Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that Grupo Multimedios, a major Mexican media company with interests in television networks, radio, publishing and entertainment, has selected a Tedial Evolution MAM system to consolidate network operations in a streamlined hub configuration at their headquarters in Monterrey, State of Nuevo León. Focused on an increase in productivity and efficiency, Grupo Multimedios turned to Tedial to assist with managing the day-to-day media preparation and distribution requirements of six new regional channels, supplying both internal production and acquired content from the centralized MAM to the channel operations. A leader in live event production, Grupo Multimedios plans to incorporate Tedial’s Sports solution in its EVS production system to improve overall efficiency and enhance its archives.

Relying on the Tedial Evolution award winning software modules, Grupo Multimedios will deploy the MAM with the Company’s AST Hierarchical Storage Manager and the Evolution MPM workflow systems to provide an end-to-end solution integrating transcoders and the Adobe Premiere editing suite. The Adobe Premiere solution includes the Tedial plug-in for tight, “drag-and-drop” assimilation between the software tools.

To monetize their media to the maximum extent, Grupo Multimedios will leverage the Tedial Evolution solution to expand their operations beyond the regional network channels by automating the distribution of prepared media files to YouTube and other over-the-top (OTT) supply channels.

“After analyzing the MAM marketplace and evaluating systems, we determined that Tedial Evolution supplies us with the most reliable and field-tested solution, while controlling costs in a consolidated operational hub,” says Enrique Calderón, IT Director of Grupo Multimedios. “As an EVS partner with joint installations around the world, Grupo Multimedios is excited about the opportunities to use our productions for additional revenue and brand awareness.”

“The unique and thorough software tool integrations will provide Grupo Multimedios superior archive metadata, efficient workflows and reduced labor operations,” added Esther Mesas, CMO/CSO for Tedial, “We are proud to include Grupo Multimedios as a client and look forward to supporting their expansion plans.”

About Tedial

17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

