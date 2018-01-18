AES® Los Angeles Section and SMPTE® Hollywood Section to Showcase Sound for Amazon Series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” at January Meeting

LOS ANGELES —The Los Angeles Section of the Audio Engineering Society (AES®) and the Hollywood Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®) will host a joint meeting this month exploring sound editorial for Amazon’s new sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams. The meeting is slated for Tuesday, January 30 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Based on various writings from author Philip K. Dick, Electric Dreams features ten standalone episodes, each set in a different and unique world – some that lay in the far reaches of the universe, and others that are much closer to home. The series debuted this month on Amazon Prime Video.

The meeting will include a screening of an episode from the series followed by a panel discussion. Panelists will include series Executive Producer Michael Dinner as well as Supervising Sound Editor Mark Lanza (who’ll also moderate the discussion), Dialogue Editor Ryne Gierke, Sound Effects Editor Harry Snodgrass and Music Editor Brittany DuBay.

The meeting will be held in Sony Pictures’ Kim Novak Theater. It is free and open to AES and SMPTE members and non-members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the screening beginning at 7:15 p.m. Reservations for all persons, including guests, are required - no exceptions - for entry to the AES/SMPTE event on the Sony Pictures Studios lot.



Panelists

Michael Dinner (executive producer) is an award-winning director, producer and screenwriter. He made his directorial debut in 1983 with Miss Lonelyhearts, which won a special jury prize for directing at the Cannes Film Festival. His studio directorial debut, Heaven Help Us, followed in 1985. Among his many television credits as executive producer and director are The Wonder Years, Chicago Hope, Early Edition, Karen Sisco, Kidnapped, Justified and Sneaky Pete. He also directed the film The Crew. He began developing Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams in 2013.

Mark A. Lanza,MPSE (supervising sound editor) is an award-winning supervising sound editor at Sony Pictures Post Production Services with more than 250 film and television credits. They range from the sci-fi blockbusters Independence Day and Starship Troopers to the dramas Natural Born Killers and True Lies. He won a BAFTA Award as part of the sound team on the Oliver Stone film JFK, and earned a Hollywood Post Alliance Award as supervising sound editor on the NBC series Grimm. Additionally, he has been nominated for more than two dozen MPSE Golden Reel Awards, including for the Showtime series Homeland. Other recent credits include Justified, Sneaky Pete, Powers, Empire and Scorpion.

Ryne Gierke (dialogue editor) began his career in sound in 2012. His credits include the television series Homeland, Empire, The Goldbergs and Preacher. In 2017 he was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Editorial for his work on Homeland. Along with Electric Dreams, his current projects include Unsolved, a true crime series based on the investigations into the murders of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, and Season 7 of Homeland.

Harry Snodgrass (sound effects editor) has been a sound editor, designer and supervisor for more than 30 years. His many distinctions include Emmy and CAS awards for his work on the AMC drama Flight 93. He began his career at 20th Century Fox where his credits included Predator 2, Alien 3, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, The Beverly Hillbillies and Hot Shots! Part Deux.

Brittany DuBay (music editor) is a graduate of George Washington University in Washington, DC and began her professional career in 2012. As a music editor she has worked on projects including Amazon's Sneaky Pete, A&E's Bates Motel and the films The Late Bloomer and Chuck. In addition to Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, she is currently working on the CBS hit series Seal Team.

The meeting is produced by Richard A. Wollrich (AES) and Linda Rosner (SMPTE).

What: AES, Los Angeles Section, and SMPTE Hollywood Section, Joint Meeting

Topic: Sound for the Amazon original series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2018

6:30 p.m. — Reception



7:15 p.m. — Screening



8:15 p.m. — Panel Discussion

Where: Sony Pictures Studios, Kim Novak Theater, 10202 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City CA. Free parking.

Price: Free for AES and SMPTE members and nonmembers



Reservations for all persons, including guests, are required—no exceptions—for entry to the AES/SMPTE event on the Sony Pictures Studios lot.

Register:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sound-of-electric-dreams-tickets-42157463107

About Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams is a ten-episode sci-fi anthology series featuring standalone episodes inspired by Philip K. Dick's renowned short stories as adapted by leading British and American writers including Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander), Michael Dinner (Justified), Tony Grisoni (Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas), Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Matthew Graham (Doctor Who), David Farr (The Night Manager), Dee Rees (Bessie), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim).



Commissioned by Channel 4 for the U.K. and by Amazon for the U.S., Michael Dinner of Rooney McP Productions is executive producer alongside Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan and Christopher Tricarico of Electric Shepherd Productions, David Kanter and Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content Entertainment, Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, Bryan Cranston and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment and Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe of Left Bank Pictures, Don Kurt and Kate DiMento in association with Sony Pictures Television.

