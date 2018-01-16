Band 98° Utilizes The Switch Studios for "Season of Love" Video

LOS ANGELES - January 16, 2018 - The band 98° recently released their holiday hit "Season of Love," relying on The Switch's Los Angeles Studio location, and its rich television production resources, to produce portions of the music video.

"The industry knows The Switch for its robust network and innovative solutions, but we provide a much larger portfolio of service offerings and capabilities," said Keith Buckley, president and chief operating officer, The Switch. "The Switch's highly experienced technical team once again showed our capabilities on 98°'s music video."

The Switch currently operates nine studios across four convenient locations-Burbank, CA, Los Angeles, CA, New York, NY, and London, UK. Each studio is connected to The Switch Network, which includes 53 city locations across eight countries, providing contribution and distribution services to content centers in every region of the world.

Ideal for live shots, multi-camera productions, media tours, and voice overs, each studio features both traditional and virtual stages, online HD editing with Avid Symphony and Nitris DX edit bays, offline HD editing with a full complement of Avid Media Composer bays, Avid Isis 7000 central storage, post-production services with state-of-the-art video switching, digital video effects, graphics, in-house teleprompter services, full-makeup and catering services.

The music video, which can be viewed here, was released by UMG Recordings, Inc.

