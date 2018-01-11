FSR will Introduce Audio / Video and Infrastructure Solutions Designed to Simplify Installations, add Flexibility, and Ease the Bottom line to European Market at ISE 2018

Woodland Park, NJ -- FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, has revealed plans to exhibit a range of its award-winning AV, infrastructure and collaboration solutions in Stand 1-N85 at ISE 2018. Chaz Porter, director of global sales, made the announcement from world headquarters in Woodland Park, New Jersey and noted that the Company will show products that simplify installations, add flexibility and ease the bottom line.

“FSR is pleased to announce our return to ISE in 2018,” said Chaz Porter, FSR director of global sales. “FSR has always been known for our infrastructure solutions and we’re happy to bring the latest and most advanced technology, including new floor, ceiling, wall and table boxes, to the growing European AV markets, along with new solutions for collaboration and signal management. Our presence at ISE also underscores our specific support of our international integrators and distributors, and the European market in general.

Highlights include:

HuddleVU Air – HuddleVU Air is a single presentation switcher capable of supporting both wired and wireless presentation devices. Two HDMI inputs support 2.0b & HDCP 2.2 versions, and one VGA input with audio-in supports SXGA@75Hz. The switcher also has one wireless input via Apple Airplay® or Miracast® (PC/Android/Linux) connections, and features an Android-based platform for extreme flexibility.

CB-EURO - This amazing 30.48cm x 60.96cm (1’x2’) enclosure drops into any standard drop ceiling installation and provides electrical connections, AV equipment installation and AV and data signal routing above the ceiling. The enclosure has three additional un-switched receptacles inside and brackets to mount two ½ rack pieces of equipment.

Revolution Table BoxesRT6-S3-BLK/ RT6-S4-BLK - Revolution Table Box models RT6-S3 and RT6-S4 are square additions to FSR's well known T6 Table Box line. Five versions are available and use FSR's existing T6 Table Box insert brackets and the Company’s full line of TBRT Cable Retractors. The internal brackets are designed to hold AC, USB chargers, cable pulls, cable retractors, snap-in Keystone connectors, and FSR's full line of IPS (Intelligent Plate Solutions). The Revolution Table Boxes are available in a black powder coated finish for maximum durability and are ETL Listed.

PWB-323Wall Box – The PWB-323 is the latest member of FSR’s highly successful Project Wall Box (PWB) family. The PWB-323, priced specifically to ease the installer’s bottom line, has up to 50.8mm (2") KO's, flush cable-tie mounts, tri-usage gang openings for AC/AV/IT applications, IPS mounting, and two optional adjustable locking shelves for mounting equipment. These wall boxes are available in sizes to fit typical wall designs and can be used with or without the decorative trim ring and cover options.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.







