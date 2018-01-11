Martin Berger Joins Riedel Communications in New Role as Chief Sales Officer

WUPPERTAL, Germany — Jan. 11, 2018 —With unprecedented growth in recent years, Riedel Communications has created the new role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and recruited Martin Berger for the position. Berger joins the company with more than 20 years of experience in various international sales and marketing positions and is tasked with aligning and managing the global sales organization while driving the company's expansion into new businesses.

"I am very glad that I was able to convince Martin to join CFO Frank Eischet and me on the management board to help us meet the challenges ahead and continue our successful growth path," said Thomas Riedel, CEO Riedel Communications. "I have known Martin for many years, and he comes with a solid sales and marketing background. With Martin on board, I now can focus on innovation, brand management, and strategic relationships."

Prior to joining Riedel, Berger was Head of Corporate Development/Marketing at Vorwerk, a 4 billion euro manufacturer of innovative, high-end consumer appliances that are marketed worldwide by direct selling. His responsibilities included managing sales on a group level, strategic marketing, new business development, and mergers and acquisitions.

"I am very excited about the opportunities this new global role brings and will work very closely with our regional teams, partners, and customers to grow Riedel's market share," said Berger. "With technologically advanced solutions and a great team, I'm confident that we'll be able to take our sales organization to the next level. By developing and empowering our salespeople, we will continue to meet the evolving demands of our customers worldwide."

Berger holds a master's degree in economics and business administration from Witten/Herdecke University.

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany and employs over 450 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/180111Riedel.docx

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Martin-Berger-Headshot.jpeg

Photo Caption: Martin Berger, Chief Sales Officer, Riedel Communications

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_CSO_CEO_CFO.jpeg

Photo Caption:Martin Berger, CSO; Thomas Riedel, Founder and CEO; Frank Eischet, CFO, Riedel Communications

https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@RIEDELnet%20has%20created%20a%20new%20%23ChiefSalesOfficer%20position%20and%20hired%20Martin%20Berger%20to%20fill%20it.%20%20-%20http://bit.ly/2CYBtrw