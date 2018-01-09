Wazee Digital, Amblin Partners, Archive Management, Global Marketing Distribution Agreement

DENVER — Jan. 9, 2018 — Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Amblin Partners to use Wazee Digital Core for archive management and Digital Media Hub for distributing global marketing materials.

"Amblin Partners Archives is continually working to make sure our asset management processes and content displays are as simple as they can be — not only to effectively manage content across the entire company, but also to easily market and distribute it around the globe without missing opportunities," said Anthony Jackson, senior vice president of archives, Amblin Partners. "By engaging Wazee Digital to bring both archiving and content distribution to our global partners, we have the tools to direct our operations effectively while minimizing costs associated with legacy processes and platforms."

Digital Media Hub is a powerful, centralized, software-as-a-service (SaaS) based solution that allows video content to be captured and made immediately available for global publishing. Through Digital Media Hub's elegant user interface, customers can acquire, enhance, and distribute media gleaned from production, postproduction, marketing, and even live-event environments. Digital Media Hub is powered by Core, Wazee Digital's enterprise SaaS asset management platform built specifically for the cloud, through which users can search, manage, and monetize digital content. Content is captured and ingested directly into Core in near-real time, and once the content enters Core, users can begin working with it in Digital Media Hub immediately and/or make it available through a permission-based hierarchy to Amblin's global partners.

The combination of Core and Digital Media Hub allows Amblin Partners to collect, store, and distribute its own creative assets through a full-fledged media asset management system rather than having to pull from a hierarchy of folders on the server based on someone else's environment.

Wazee Digital gives Amblin Partners the ease of use, security, and reliability necessary for sustaining a strong user base. Especially important to Amblin Partners is Wazee Digital's forensic watermarking tool, which adds another layer of security at the asset level.

"We are honored to work with a company as prestigious as Amblin Partners, which has been a market leader in feature-film and television production for decades," said Andy Hurt, senior vice president of marketing and business development at Wazee Digital. "By deploying an archive solution — Core — that connects to a global marketing distribution platform — Digital Media Hub — Amblin Partners is enabling multiple departments to work within one centralized platform. This is a major departure from how most media and entertainment organizations operate, with archive and marketing on opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of workflow and priorities. It speaks to the company's progressive nature and to the flexibility and scalability of Wazee Digital solutions."

Amblin Partners will make the system available to stakeholders in the first quarter of 2018.

More information about Wazee Digital's products and services is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

# # #

About Amblin Partners

Amblin Partners is a content creation company, led by Steven Spielberg, that develops and produces films using the Amblin Entertainment, DreamWorks Pictures, and Participant Media banners and includes Amblin TV, a longtime leader in quality programming.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries — all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/180109WazeeDigital.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/Amblin-Partners-Logo.jpg

Photo Description: Amblin Partners Logo

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Amblin%20Partners%20and%20@Wazee_Digital%20Enter%20Archive%20and%20Distribution%20Agreement%20-%20http://bit.ly/2CSEzKo

Follow Wazee Digital:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/WazeeDigital