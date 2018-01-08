IMT and Vislink's Latest Satellite Solutions Make Middle Eastern Debut at CABSAT 2018

DUBAI, JANUARY 8, 2018 -xG Technology, Inc. ("xG") (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), a leading provider of wireless video solutions for the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for critical communications, announces that its IMT and Vislink companies will display SatWare, an embedded computing and routing platform and Motorized Mantis MSAT, a satellite antenna system, along with a variety of wireless camera transmitters and receivers, to the Middle Eastern and African market at CABSAT 2018 (Stand ZB6-D70).

Reflecting its continued growth and increasing presence in the region, IMT and Vislink recently appointed Nicola Ata as the new business development and regional sales director for the Middle East and Africa. Ata will be driving the performance of the MEA office, with responsibilities including strategic planning, go to market strategy, transitioning to new vertical markets, as well as fulfilling all the needs of industry professionals with the latest technologies and innovations.

"IMT and Vislink are known for providing cost-effective, easy to use and highly portable solutions that really make a difference in the field for various broadcast environments," says David Robins, Global Sales Director, Vislink. "With our latest satellite offerings, our customers can better share files and utilize studio workflows as if they are in the same location. SatWare makes the broadcast world more interconnected and cohesive. We look forward to introducing our new IP optimization pack and satellite terminal to professionals in the MEA region, and illustrating how our satellite and wireless transmission solutions can help enhance any broadcast."

The SatWare platform is a high-performance embedded computing and routing system that includes a highly configurable wireless router and a quad-core Intel Atom-based computing platform. The system provides direct access to the local network for smartphones, tablets and laptops without the need for any network configuration. The IP Optimization Pack efficiently extends services, such as VoIP, intercom and network access for connection to a newsroom computer system or other internet service, to the field for first-on-scene broadcasters and in-field editors. This extends the studio network out to truly remote locations. SatWare works with the full range of Vislink SATCOM solutions, such as the NewSwift and its Mantis systems, and enables multiple IP connectivity enhancements.

The Motorized Mantis MSAT is a lightweight, satellite terminal that can be set up anywhere to provide secure and non-secure data and video transmission in as little as five minutes. It supports X- and Ku-band configurations ensuring worldwide coverage is available at all times. Frequency bands can be swapped in the field in under one minute. MSAT incorporates a HEVC 4K UHD low latency encoder designed for rapid deployment in hostile environments, which is ideal for satellite newsgathering, secure military communications, timely broadcasts, emergency services and disaster recovery.

In addition to the satellite solutions, IMT and Vislink will also display its HCAM, IMTDragonFly and MicroLite 2 portable transmitters as well as its rack-mounted UltraReceiver.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology's brands provide wireless video solutions to broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, and private mobile broadband networks for use in challenging environments. xG's brand portfolio includes Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), Vislink and xMax.

IMT and Vislink are the leading suppliers of advanced digital microwave systems for capturing, transmitting and managing secure, high-quality, live video. IMT and Vislink are trusted suppliers to tier-1 global customers in the broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably collect and distribute live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

xMax is a secure, rapid-deploy mobile broadband system that delivers mission-assured wireless connectivity in demanding operating environments. xMax was specifically designed to serve as an expeditionary and critical communications network for use in unpredictable scenarios and during fluid situations. This makes it a compelling solution for disaster response, emergency communications, and defense applications. More information about xMax can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/system-overview/. In addition to the above business lines, xG has a dedicated Federal Sector Group (xG Federal) focused on providing next-generation spectrum sharing solutions to national defense, scientific research and other federal organizations. Additional information about xG Federal can be found at http://www.xgtechnology.com/technology/xg-federal/.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

