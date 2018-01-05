Ron ‘Spider’ Entwistle Joins PMC USA’s Sales and Marketing Team

Multi-platinum producer Ron ‘Spider’ Entwistle has joined PMC USA as User Relations and Product Manager – a role that will allow him to oversee the introduction of the company’s new result6 Active Reference Monitors to the US market.

Launched in October 2017 at the AES Convention in New York, PMC’s new two-way active result6 loudspeaker delivers on every level as it combines all the attributes for which the company’s pro reference monitors are internationally renowned. These include high resolution and detail, accurate and extended bass, consistent tonal balance on all levels and wide dispersion and sweet spot — all distilled into an affordable nearfield reference with the emphasis on elegant simplicity.

With more than 35 years’ experience in the music industry, Spider brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective to this new role. During his extensive career he has been a songwriter, recording artist, singer, multi-instrumentalist, programmer, editor, sound designer, recording engineer, mixer, remixer, DJ, studio owner, and consultant with a dizzying list of clients and collaborators. The people he has worked with include mega stars such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, Eric Clapton, Pink, Massive Attack and Steve Winwood. He has also collaborated with numerous top producers and Academy Award-winning filmmakers and multinational corporations.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Spider onboard as part of our sales and marketing team,” says Maurice Patist, PMC USA's President of Sales and Marketing. “An experienced PMC user himself, Spider’s understanding of our product range, combined with his extensive knowledge of all aspects of the music recording business, will allow him to guide customers so that they get the right monitors for their needs and the results they want for their own productions. His care and attention to detail is legendary and we are confident that he will be an enormous asset to PMC USA.”

As well as promoting PMC’s result6 monitors, Spider will also oversee sale and marketing for the company’s popular twotwo monitor range.

Commenting on his appointment, Spider says: "For the last ten years I’ve been a member of the PMC pro user community, and as a result, an avid evangelist of a “monitoring first” philosophy. The value of great monitoring is made clearer and clearer as the artists and engineers I work with develop as craftspeople and as human beings. I’ve been getting calls for gear advice since was a teenager, so working with Maurice and team is a uniquely natural fit. Joining PMC officially allows me to do what I’ve always done - help people make records -but on a much larger scale.”

If you would like to follow Spider on Social Media you will find him at @spiderplus1. For full details of the new result6 monitors and the entire PMC speaker range, please visit

www.pmc-speakers.com

About PMC

PMC is a UK-based, world-leading manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, the tools of choice in all ultra-critical professional monitoring applications, and also for the discerning audiophile at home, where they provide a transparent window into the recording artist's original intentions. PMC products use the best available materials and design principles, including the company's proprietary Advanced Transmission Line (ATL™) bass-loading technology, cutting-edge amplification and advanced DSP techniques to create loudspeakers that present sound and music exactly as it was when first created, with the highest possible resolution, and without coloration or distortion. For more information on our clients and products, see www.pmc-speakers.com.