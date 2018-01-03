Hawk-Woods Launches Mini V-Lok Battery

Ashford, Kent, UNITED KINGDOM—Hawk-Woods, innovative developer of broadcast power solutions, today announces that Mini V-Lok, its new, ultra-small and lightweight V-Lok battery, is now available in the United States through Manios Digital & Film.

Originally introduced at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam, Mini V-Lok is the smallest battery of its type in the world, fitting comfortably in the palm of a hand. It is flight-safe, available in two sizes, 100Wh and 150Wh (the 150Wh version features two D-tap outlets), and capable of powering cameras, monitors, lights and other types of broadcast equipment. When used in tandem with an optional dual, hot-swappable adaptor, Mini V-Lok can deliver up to 300wh of power—double that of a standard V-Lok—in a device profile only fractionally larger.

Mini V-Lok was developed as an alternative to standard, travel-size batteries for power-hungry broadcast equipment. “It packs a lot of power-into a small footprint,” said Manios Digital & Film President Steve Manios Jr. “Hawk-Woods Mini V-Lok eliminates the need to swap out batteries every hour without adding undo extra weight.”

Mini V-Lok has already been embraced by film and television crews in Europe. Cartoni France sold the first units to Parisian camera company Next Shot, who immediately provided them to crew working on the Luc Besson film

Anna. “The crew loves the compact and lightweight size, and the ability to hot-swap batteries via the Hawk-Woods double V-mount plate,” said Cartoni France CEP Régis Prosper. “These batteries are an ideal choice for lightweight configurations—and they conform to air transport restrictions.”

Hawk-Woods is also introducing a hot-swap battery mount for the Mini V-Lok. VL-MCF1 (and VL-MCF2 for Red) is a dual-mount plate that allows two batteries to be simultaneously attached to a camera or other device. Intelligent LED sensors monitor battery status, so the operator knows exactly when a battery needs to be changed. VL-MCF1 is compatible with Hawk-Woods VL-M100 and VL-M150 mini V-Lok batteries and includes two D-Tap (powerCON) outlets.

“Either battery can be swapped out without having to power down, so you never run out of power,” explained Manios. “It works like stackable batteries except that you don’t have to carry around the extra weight of a dead battery.”

With more than 25 years of experience and expertise in the broadcast industry, Hawk-Woods offers a wide range of products for camera operators, sound recordists and lighting engineers including broadcast camera batteries, chargers, power adaptors, cables and plugs.

A division of Ste-Man, Inc. and led by President Steven Manios, Jr., Manios Digital & Film has been bringing the world’s highest quality products to professional filmmakers, videographers and ENG crews in the United States since 1992. The company has longstanding relationships with leading manufacturers around the globe and an extensive dealer network spanning the United States. It is an authorized distributor for Cartoni, Vocas, Kinotehnik, Hawk-Woods and the Veydra 1.2x Expander. By working closely with its customers, and by listening to and understanding their needs, Manios Digital & Film has become a trusted partner to film and video professionals worldwide.

