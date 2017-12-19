New Strategic Direction Positions dotstudioPRO as an OTT Network Leader

BURBANK, CA, DECEMBER 19, 2017 - dotstudioPRO, a leading online video platform that delivers streaming video to multi-platforms, is expanding beyond a service provider to focus on strategic monetization initiatives for streaming video. By combining its core strength in content delivery with audience development, dotstudioPRO's clients can expand their reach on OTT and devices through distribution and syndication by using an OTT video network.

With OTT revenues expected to reach $120 billion by 2020*, there is a significant opportunity for content owners to capitalize on this growth. dotstudioPRO's hybrid model empowers owned-and-operated platforms to choose their revenue model, maintain ownership of viewer engagement, as well as the flexibility to self-manage and syndicate their own content.

"OTT streaming has exploded in recent years. In order to remain competitive and relevant, players really need to understand how the technology can be used to leverage audience behavior," says Joe Pascual, CEO of dotstudioPRO. "dotstudioPRO is ideally positioned to become a one-stop shop distribution network across branded OTT and other established syndication platforms such as PlutoTV, ReachMe TV, SlingTV, Xumo and Roku Live, extending audience reach to millions of viewers."

In addition to serving its enterprise brands with its OTT platform services, dotstudioPRO's new OTT Network will be available to new and existing customers, and will be based on a revenue partnership model. In comparison to other networks in the OTT space, dotstudioPRO is in a unique position to maximize both audience reach and revenue by using its award-winning technology platform in conjunction with 3rd party tech partnerships for more control and an edge to iterate quickly.

In line with the company's vision, dotstudioPRO has recruited two industry giants to help support its existing enterprise business in addition to its new strategic direction to become an OTT Network.

Peter Dawidzik will take on the role of Senior Vice President of Sales and will spearhead enterprise sales and content partnerships. Peter was formerly managing director of media and entertainment for Kaltura, where he was responsible for the performance of its newly defined VIMB (Video Is My Business) vertical.



Daylin Hull, former director of ad operations at Motive Interactive, will be leading dotstudioPRO's advertising relationships and operations. At Motive, Daylin oversaw and launched all CPM-based integrations. She brings extensive digital expertise to dotstudioPRO ranging from e-commerce to rich media to digital.

"For content owners who publish content to their site, app or channel, the dotstudioPRO team will work to syndicate to publishers who are looking for content to distribute to audiences," adds Pascual. "As a non-exclusive, dotstudioPRO can customize a distribution blueprint based on a business model to help its partners maximize their potential opportunity and reach."

Most recently completed projects include apps for Celebrity Page for Roku, Minnesota Vikings Now, Lifetime's American Beauty Star and Nosey TV. The apps were launched using the dotstudioPRO platform, streamlining the entire process, giving content owners access to video monetization features and video performance metrics.

About dotstudioPRO

dotstudioPRO is a next generation Online Video Platform, powering clients' multi-device streaming networks. Unlike its legacy competitors, dotstudioPRO has proven it can routinely launch enterprise level client solutions, across multiple platforms and devices, in less than 8 weeks. Clients can choose a combination of AVOD and VOD/SVOD to monetize their content. The dotStudioPRO platform also offers a global video marketplace of over 25,000 videos that can be syndicated to clients' OTT offerings "in-platform. "For more information, visit www.dotstudioPRO.com.

*Juniper Research