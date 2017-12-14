ELEMENTS Adds Eric Thorne to Growing North American Team as VP Sales Americas

Burbank, CA, Dec: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has added Eric Thorne to its growing North American team as its VP Sales Americas. Thorne joins ELEMENTS with over 25 years of sales experience in the media & entertainment market sector. His responsibilities, effective immediately,include supporting existing customers, developing new business targets and sectors, and expanding the reseller channel in the USA, Canada, and Latin America,

“We are delighted to welcome Eric to our growing operations at ELEMENTS,” says André Kamps, CEO at ELEMENTS. “Eric’s vast experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to expand our business in the Americas. Together with Roger Beck, our director of solutions architecture Americas, we have built an incredibly strong and competent team.”

Thorne previously served as regional vice president of sales at SAM (Snell Advanced Media) where he managed the growth of the product portfolio throughout the western US and key accounts in Los Angeles. Thorne also held numerous high-level sales management positons at Quantel throughout the U.S.– prior to its acquisition by SAM - leading to the vice president level, including district sales manager, regional sales manager and director of sales.

“I am genuinely excited to join ELEMENTS,” says Thorne. “The Company’s products bring so many long over-due unique workflow features & solutions to the M&E industry. ELEMENTS has a very broad, successful install base in the European Post Production & Broadcast community, and I look forward to leveraging their success and award winning technologies into the Americas where ELEMENTS is already taking root.”

ELEMENTS’ field-proven appliances are unique in their ability to allow post-production and broadcast professionals to connect all workstations across all platforms and all applications to one central media storage, sharing media files natively through one file system, even including Avid Media Composer with Avid project sharing and Avid bin-locking support. Well-known in Europe as the ultimate collaboration experts, ELEMENTS’ comprehensive set of workflow enhancement tools and features embedded in every appliance simplify daily tasks significantly.

“I’m thrilled to have Eric on board,”says Beck, a SAN/NAS workflow specialist and original ELEMENTS ambassador in the US. “It will be great to have a seasoned professional like Eric by my side to drive sales and help with the channel management. I can’t wait to tackle new business with him, and further expand ELEMENTS presence in the Americas.”

ELEMENTS, developer of the award-wining all-in-one media server and storage solution ELEMENTS ONE, provides high-performance hardware and software solutions for the post production and broadcast industry. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the post- production and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise in the post-production and broadcast industry to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed to meet the high demands of workflows sharing media. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including AVID Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and other non-linear editing and VFX applications. Equipped with an all-embracing package of exceptionally easy and intuitive management and workflow enhancement tools, ELEMENTS contributes to significantly simplified and increased collaboration and streamlined workflow processes. With almost 15 years of experience incorporated into the products, ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that deliver high-performance while being easily maintained and managed while virtually requiring no IT skills.

