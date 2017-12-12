Pro Sound Effects Announces 2018 General Library Updates With Holiday Sale

New Features and Time-Limited Bundles Now Available

Brooklyn, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, has released the latest editions of their most popular general sound effects libraries, the Hybrid Library 2018 and Master Library 2018. Designed to enhance audio workflow on any project, Pro Sound Effects General Libraries give professional media creators reliable access to a comprehensive, core selection of world-class sounds to help work faster and stay in the creative zone.

New features include access to the year's freshest sound effects, additional credit to customize the library as needed with current or future releases, as well as a powerful search software update for instant workflow integration.

"Sound is infinite. You never know what sonic story you will tell and what sounds you will need to impress your clients and engage the audience." says Douglas Price, President of Pro Sound Effects. "We have crafted our general library offering to provide sound professionals with affordable access to the robust resources needed to deliver their best work in 2018 and beyond."

To celebrate the release, Pro Sound Effects' new general libraries are on sale now at special pricing for freelancers. This limited holiday sale features special time-limited bundle offers for less than ever including The Odyssey Collection: Essentials - the all-new exclusive library curated from the life's work of Academy Award®-winning sound editors Mark Mangini & Richard L. Anderson.

"These are the kind of sounds that I'm always looking for. Everything has character and a great cinematic feel," says Will Files - sound designer, supervising sound editor, and re-recording mixer on projects like War for the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield. "I'm amazed by the variety, quality and organization."

View New Features and Limited Holiday Offer on General Libraries

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®:

Pro Sound Effects® develops the most useful sound effects libraries for next level media production. Audio professionals in post, games, film and television rely on PSE libraries to fuel creativity, finish projects faster, and produce better sound. PSE libraries span the sonic spectrum and are accessible 24/7 online, on drive, and from any computer. Based in Brooklyn since 2004, PSE continues to push the industry forward with their general sound effects libraries, Freelancer Program, flexible multi-user licensing, and client-driven library development.

Learn more about Pro Sound Effects