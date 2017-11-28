AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium opens online registration with news of key program supporters

- Industry-leading brands and companies supporting unique tutorial sessions -

New York City — Registration is now open for the inaugural AES@NAMM Pro Sound Symposium: Live & Studio, a unique education and training program from the Audio Engineering Society targeted at working professionals in the live sound, recording and performance-audio communities. The four-day international symposium, which will be held at the 2018 NAMM Show from January 25-28 in Anaheim, CA, comprises a series of Training Academies and related sessions on line-array technologies, live-sound mixing consoles, wireless systems and studio environments, in addition to tutorials on system measurement and optimization, plus a selection of technical papers in related fields. These must-attend classes will be held within the Anaheim Hilton Hotel’s NAMM U Education Center, adjacent to a new pro-audio exhibit space.

“The Audio Engineering Society is leveraging up-to-date expert knowledge from both its members and supportive pro-audio equipment manufacturers,” states AES president David Scheirman. “This symposium will throw a creative spotlight on the application of audio science and technology to sound-system operations, along with studio workflow practices.” Advance registration costs are $69 for a half-day session and $99 for a full-day session; prices for non-AES members are $169 and $199, respectively. Non-members are encouraged to join the Society prior to purchasing Access Passes for the symposium program, since they will receive a significant discount of $100 for each day they sign up.

The organizing committee also has named numerous symposium supporters, which for the Line Array Loudspeaker Academy comprise Adamson, BoseProfessional and EAW, with more to be added soon. QSC and Yamaha are supporting the Live Mixing Console Academy – with others expected – while Lectrosonics and Sennheiser are supporting the Entertainment Wireless Academy. Supporters for the Studios Academy, which will profilestudio monitors, interfaces, DAWs, plug-ins and more in three separate studio environments, include Apogee, DigiGrid, Focal, Genelec, Meyer Sound Laboratories and Waves.

“We're pleased to be a part of the inaugural AES@NAMM programming at The NAMM Show 2018,” says Marc Weber, director of product and brand management with Adamson Systems Engineering. “NAMM's effort to boost the live-performance audio presence at this year's show is very encouraging. Our participation in the Line Array Loudspeaker Academy complements our dedicated focus on training and education for our users, and we're looking forward to giving NAMM Show attendees a taste of our premium, made-in-Canada loudspeaker products."

“Bose Professional looks forward to sharing configuration and set-up details of our ShowMatch™ System Solutions during the AES@NAMM Symposium,” says Jeff Lange, the company’s global loudspeaker trainer. “We will be providing hands-on training for our compact line array assembly with DeltaQ™ technology, along with details of our collaboration with Powersoft's DSP and amplification platform, and a thorough explanation of our line array calculation software using AFMG's EASE Focus. I'm really looking forward to seeing rental company owners, system engineers and field technicians in Anaheim.”

The Main Stage: Studio sessions coordinated by seasoned author and engineer/producer Bobby Owsinski with a team of studio industry experts will address a range of key operational parameters for recording and production facilities. The Sound System Measurement & Optimization Tutorials will be presented by a panel of seasoned experts, including John Murray, Bruce Olson, Charlie Hughes, James Anderson, Chris Tsanjouries and Andrew Smith, whowill discuss measuring and then optimizing the technical performance of various audio systems.

Newly added to the program is the In-Ear Monitor Academy, which will spotlight the installation and operation of in-ear monitoring systems, and Main Stage: Live Sound, which will focus onsetting up and using contemporary live-sound systems, with instruction on configuring and interfacing key components in high profile, real-world applications. A related, special social event on Thursday January 25, entitled “Live Sound, Lessons Learned,” will honor the memory of Audio Analysts’ Albert Leccese.

The Technical Papers Sessions of peer-reviewed papers that are standard fare for such AES gatherings will be book-ended by Chinese-language sessions on selected pro-audio topics curated and presented by Bing Li, who chairs the AES Guangzhou Professional Section, together with Xiaowei Fan, lecturer on acoustics at Communication University of China, Nanjing College. Spanish-language sessions on studio recording workflow processes will be presented and curated by Juan de Dios Martin, an experienced producer/engineer and Avid Pro Tools practitioner.

As with all Technical Sessions at traditional Audio Engineering Society events, AES@NAMM is a fee-based symposium with limited seating secured through advance registration, open to all show attendees with a NAMM Badge. Attendees can purchase half-day or whole-day admission, with registration now open. Academy trainees will receive a Certificate of Attendance to confirm their participation in educational sessions.

NAMM U Education Center

AES@NAMM’s Education Center comprises multiple rooms on the fourth floor of the Anaheim Hilton that face the Grand Plaza. Symposium sessions will run 9:00 am to 5:00 pm from Thursday, January 25 through Sunday, January 28, with the last day ending at 4:00 pm.

More: www.AESatNAMM.com | Facebook The NAMM Show | Twitter @NAMMShow

About NAMM

The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) is the not-for-profit association with a mission to strengthen the $17 billion music products industry. NAMM is comprised of approximately 10,300 members located in 104 countries and regions. NAMM events and members fund The NAMM Foundation's efforts to promote the pleasures and benefits of music, and advance active participation in music making across the lifespan. For more information about NAMM, visit www.namm.org, call 800.767.NAMM (6266) or follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Audio Engineering Society

The Audio Engineering Society was formed in 1948 and now counts over 12,000 members throughout the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Japan and the Far East. The organization serves as the pivotal force in the exchange and dissemination of technical information for the industry. Currently, its members are affiliated with more than 75 AES professional sections and more than 95 AES student sections around the world. Section activities may include guest speakers, technical tours, demonstrations and social functions. Through local AES section events, members experience valuable opportunities for professional networking and personal growth. For additional information visit http://www.aes.org and our social media sites

AES@NAMM Symposium Marketing Communications:

Mel Lambert | Content Creators | mel.lambert@earthlink.net | +1 818.558-3924.