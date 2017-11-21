AES to Host Membership Drive at LDI Show, November 17–19

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society continues its mission of educating and connecting the professional audio industry this week as it hosts an AES Membership Drive at the Live Design International (LDI) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 17–19. All LDI attendees are invited to visit the AES booth (#3042, C3 platform in the Audio Pavilion) to join or renew their membership, meet and greet with AES President David Scheirman and Leslie Gaston-Bird, Vice President, Western Region (U.S. and Canada), as well as other attendees. Attendees who join or renew their AES membership at the show will receive an AES-logoed t-shirt or cap for doing so. Members can take advantage of the Society's "Refer a Friend" Program, which offers the valuable incentive of AES online store credits – which can be used for any online purchase, including event registrations and membership discounts – when they bring in new members using their name or AES membership number.



Additionally, the AES will kick off the event with a meet-and-greet for AES members and all interested audio professionals at the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) campus recording studio (Building H Room H127) at 3200 E. Cheyenne Avenue, N. Las Vegas 89030, on Thursday, November 16, from 6:30–8:30 PM.

“Join the AES membership drive at the LDI Show and come share your latest AES experiences or find out more about becoming a member,” said Gaston-Bird. “The AES provides a great industry platform for networking, hosting workshops, and welcoming new students to the industry, and we look to further share our presence with the active Las Vegas professional audio community. I hope that you can visit us at the show as well as at the meet-and-greet at the recording studios on the campus of the College of Southern Nevada. I’ll be there, and I'd love to see you and learn more from you about the audio community in Las Vegas.”