Platinum Tools Announces Ultimate Test & Termination Deals Promotion

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., Nov. 8, 2017 - Platinum Tools®(www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable, is proud to announce a new promotion whereas customers who purchase a Net Chaser™ Ethernet Speed Certifier & Network Tester (P/N TNC950AR or TNC950DX), a Net Prowler™ (P/Ns TNP700, TNP800, or TNP850K1), or Cable Prowler (P/N TCB300, TCB400 or TCB360K1) are eligible to select one free product along with their purchase, which is up to a $189 value.

“Customers who purchase a Net Chaser may then select either an EXO ezEX-RJ45 Termination Kit (P/N 90140) or an Xpress Jack Termination Kit (P/N 90175) as the free add-on,” said Jason Chesla, Platinum Tools marketing manager. “Or, customers who purchase a Net Prowler or Cable Prowler (TCB300, TCB400 or TCB360K1) may then select either an EXO Crimp Frame with EXO-EX Die and ezEX44 Connectors (10pcs), or an Xpress Jack Punchdown Tool and Keystone Cat6 Jack (10 pcs) as their free add-on. It’s a win-win!”

Qualifying purchases must be made between October 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 from authorized Platinum Tools Distributors only. Promotion submissions must be submitted by January 31, 2018. Offer is available in the United States of America and Canada only. Platinum Tools will fulfill direct to the customer all free promotional products on qualifying order with proof of purchase.

Please allow 3 to 6 weeks for fulfillment of free promotional products. This promotion may not be used or combined with any other Platinum Tools offers, promotions, or discounts. This offer is not available to Platinum Tools distributors, agents, representatives, or employees. Platinum Tools standard terms and conditions apply.

For additional information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

