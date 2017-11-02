OWNZONES Media Network and Zoomin.TV Announce Strategic Digital Partnership

OWNZONES Media Network, the OTT EntTech company, has struck a strategic digital partnership with Zoomin.TV, a leading global publisher of online video content targeting Generation Z viewers. Under the terms of the three-year agreement, OWNZONES will build at least 10 dedicated Zoomin.TV apps that will allow the publisher to penetrate the mobile and OTT space for the first time, while, in turn, Zoomin.TV creates content for OWNZONES’ media content and network platforms.

The announcement was made today by OWNZONES SVP, Distribution and Partnerships, G.O. Burton.

“OWNZONES is helping Zoomin.TV tap into the unrealized revenue of OTT consumption with its already-massive user base,” said Burton. “It’s a true partnership and one that we hope to continually build upon and innovate with Zoomin.TV, ultimately growing the value to OWNZONES’ existing consumer base as well.”

Wrapped in the mission statement, “Dare, Care, Share,” Zoomin.TV publishes more than 400 videos in 20+ languages daily, collaborating with some 3,500 freelance video journalists (VJs) and story hunters all around the world who are passionate about storytelling. Its news, entertainment, sports and music content feature the characters and events that are moving people and driving conversations globally.

Tapping this extensive content library, OWNZONES will mark Zoomin.TV’s foray into mobile and OTT space by developing numerous dedicated apps for Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. Zoomin.TV will also become a strategic customer on OWNZONES’ innovative, new OTT platform interface. The OWNZONES Connect console—already used as a media logistics platform—has been extended to encompass OTT app content management, analytics, monetization and user behavior insights. These features will be invaluable as the apps roll out, enabling Zoomin.TV to move quickly in maximizing its OTT opportunity.

“With 3.2 billion monthly impressions across our current network of platforms, Zoomin.TV’s content has enjoyed a tremendous response from viewers around the globe, but there are so many more we could reach, inform and entertain with dedicated apps for mobile devices and set-top boxes. OWNZONES is not only giving us that access for the first time, but also a means to easily manage and get the most out of the apps and their content using a system that’s truly innovative,” said Jan Riemens, CEO of Zoomin.TV.

Maximizing synergies, OWNZONES will also draw from Zoomin.TV’s expertise in producing Gen Z-targeted content to create new programming for its own OWNZONES OTT networks, including the premium, ad-supported cannabis lifestyle channel, 420TV, which is due to launch in early 2018.