Middle Atlantic Merges Electrical Engineering and Power Product Management Teams

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Oct. 31, 2017 — Building upon its leadership in integrator-focused solutions for the commercial and residential markets, Middle Atlantic Products has reorganized its electrical engineering and power product management teams into a single department. The combined unit will increase its focus on solving integration and specification challenges with innovative and market-leading solutions. The new department will be led by Scott Lowder, director of product management — power.

"Solving customer problems is the primary focus of the Middle Atlantic power team, and we are fortunate to work with the most talented consultants, engineers, and integrators in the world," said Lowder. "With the pace of technology and the time it takes to develop complex products, it is critical for a development organization to operate as leanly as possible to get the best solutions to our partners quickly. This is an opportunity to create a seamless link between our customers and the talented engineers that are working to develop our next innovations that will reliably deliver the expected end-user experience."

Lowder is an expert in converting market problems into powerful solutions that have been awarded multiple patents and serve the integration community. Prior to joining Middle Atlantic, he worked for ASSA ABLOY in the security solutions industry for more than 10 years. He holds a bachelor's degree in liberal arts from Fairfield University, a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut, and an MBA in finance and marketing intelligence from the University of Connecticut.

More information about Middle Atlantic Products is available at www.middleatlantic.com.

Middle Atlantic Products has been part of Legrand since its acquisition in 2011.

About Legrand and Legrand, North & Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $5.6 billion in 2016. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.com.

