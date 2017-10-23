DPA Microphones Names Jewel Kusek as General Manager

LONGMONT, CO, OCTOBER 23, 2017 - DPA Microphones, the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications, is pleased to announce that Jewel Kusek has joined the DPA team in the United States as General Manager of DPA Microphones, Inc.

"I am excited to bring my previous experiences to the DPA Microphones family," says Kusek. "DPA is a highly regarded company and I am thrilled to be working with the team at the USA branch of operations."

In her new role, Kusek will be responsible for the strategic financial leadership of DPA. Kusek will oversee all aspects of DPA's operations including finance, human resources, sales, logistics and customer relations.

"Jewel brings more than a decade of experience as a leader in Business Management and Accounting, and we are happy to welcome her to our team," says Christopher Spahr, VP of Marketing and Sales, DPA Microphones, Inc. "She is a results-driven leader who will oversee the continued growth of DPA Microphones as we reinforce our commitment to the industry."

Kusek joins DPA Microphones after serving as Controller for Next Level Resource Partners, LLC in Denver, Colorado. Prior to her role as controller, Kusek served as Vice President of Accounting at Tristar Web Graphics and as a Financial Analyst for Hunting Energy Services, both in Houston, Texas. Kusek holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of Houston-Downtown.

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

Celebrating 25 years in the industry, DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. Over the last two-and-a-half decades, DPA's goal has been to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA's products are globally praised for exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. DPA looks forward to the next 25 years and beyond.

For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com