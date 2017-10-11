FSR Ships “Wire Marshall” Under-Table Wire Management System

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, and government markets, announces that it is now shipping its new Wire Marshall Under-Table Wire Management (WM-CMPT) System. Introduced earlier this year at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, FL, the new system offers clean and elegant cabling.

“Our new Wire Marshall System offers a very orderly and well-designed way to organize unsightly cables that are under tables lacking a pedestal,” says Jan Sandri, FSR president. “We are now very excited to announce that this new solution, which was very well-received at this year’s InfoComm show, is shipping. As always, we couldn’t be more excited to accommodate our ever-growing customer base with an easy-to-use and economical cable management system.”

A complete solution for tying FSR’s award-winning table boxes to the company’s full line of floor box and poke-thru solutions, the Wire Marshall system provides for clean and elegant cable management in table designs that lack a pedestal for hiding cables and power as they transition from the table boxes to the floor. The WM-CMPT system consists of the WM-UTC Under Table Channel for dressing cables horizontally along the table underside. Its unique shape and rubber like edge allows cables to enter and exit the channel at any point along its length. Each 22.5” track has mitered ends to create corners or allow cables to pass into the Cable Pathway (WM-CP). For longer custom installation, the 5’ long WM-UTC5 is available.

The WM-CP Cable Pathway provides a 25” to 30” adjustable height pathway from the table’s underside to the floor for an integrated solution for handling multiple low-voltage AV/Data and AC cables. The Wire Marshall Cable Pathway easily opens to allow the addition of low-voltage or AC cables each in their own divided section, providing an elegant and sturdy cable transport solution. The top of the Cable Path has a built in service loop storage area to neatly bundle excess cable.

The WM-LC Leg Channel is also available for dressing cables along the backside of a round table leg.

Outstanding features include: Ease of use; the ability to organize all cables from any manufacturer’s table boxes; an ease in opening the Cable Pathway sections to add or remove cables as the design changes; the ability to provide a simple, economical, and elegant solution for cable management even after the project is complete; a future resistant solution should the need arise to change wiring compliments easily after installation; and the ability to work on most slim design tables to provide an easy path for cabling needs from table box to floor box.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

