Wohler Debuts IP Updates to its iAM Series Monitoring Solutions at NAB NY 2017

NEW YORK, OCTOBER 3, 2017 - Reflecting the continuing movement in broadcast and production facility infrastructures to IP technology, Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will be demonstrating its latest product updates supporting SMPTE ST 2110 IP transport standards at NAB NY 2017 (Booth N125). Wohler will be spotlighting its IP-capable iAM Series including its iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering device. Wohler's IP signal monitoring solutions also include the iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer, and the iAM-AUDIO monitor.

"The addition of these updates to our award-winning iAM Series demonstrates that we are continually providing our customers with a variety of diverse solutions for a wide range of monitoring applications," says Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, Wohler Technologies. "At Wohler, we provide solutions that are future-proof, giving industry professionals the ability to continuously update their solutions to support future standards and inputs."

The SMPTE ST 2110 suite of IP transport standards is nearing completion and allows for separate routing of video, audio and ANC data flows over professional IP networks in real-time to support broadcast production and playout applications. All Wohler iAM Series monitors incorporate powerful upgradable software components along with an on-board Web server to enable multiple devices sharing the same network to be updated, monitored and controlled via a browser-based user interface, as well as through API calls from third-party connected devices. Wohler iAM IP-capable monitoring products are an ideal solution for any broadcast application requiring a compact unit capable of monitoring an increasing variety of audio/video parameters from a rapidly developing range of signal types.

Wohler's iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG monitor is now shipping with MPEG-over-IP capability that supports MPEG-4 (H.264) and MPEG-2 compressed signals up to HD specifications. The iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG monitor is designed for fast, intuitive and high-quality monitoring of multiple signal types, while occupying just a small amount of rack or console real estate. Its touchscreen display panel provides quick access for both monitoring and mixing of multichannel audio sources, and physical volume and audio balance controls are also provided for operator convenience. There's also a front panel USB port included for easily updating of software. The iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG is equipped with a variety of metering options, and supports analog, AES3 and MADI audio sources, with options for VoIP formats including MPEG2 TS and SMPTE 2022-6 (SDI over IP). Support for Dante, Ravenna and AES67 AoIP formats, as well as 3G/HD/SD-SDI signals is also available. The monitor is designed to easily accommodate a growing range of additional I/Os via a small form-factor pluggable (SFP) interface.

iAM-VIDEO-2-MPEG video codecs include MPEG-4 (H.264) and MPEG-2, and handle a wide variety of formats ranging from NTSC/PAL analog signals up to1080i/1080p HD video, with support for most popular frame rates. Audio codecs accommodate Dolby E, MPEG-1 Layer 2, AAC-LC and AC3 at up to 48 kHz. Network protocol support includes MPEG-2 TS over UDP and SSM IGMPv3.

Wohler's iAM-MIX monitor features an ultra-intuitive front-panel control surface for multi-channel mixing and monitoring, which is especially useful in applications requiring auditory monitoring from a variety of sources by non-technical personnel. The iAM-MIX provides eight- or 16-level control out of the box, and integrates with many popular A/V routers to allow pushing and pulling of channel-name data. The iAM-MIX's simplicity of operation and easily accessible controls, coupled with its capability for monitoring MADI streams of up to 64 separate audio channels within a single device, also helps provide broadcasters achieve a more streamlined workflow.

Wohler's iAM-AUDIO monitor introduces touch-panel interfaces combined with rich data displays to provide intuitive command and control of the unit. It also features new I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna AoIP, along with Wohler's world-renowned reputation for quality audio monitoring.

All iAM Series products are equipped with small form-factor pluggable (SFP) slots that enable simple adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O types. This, in combination with other software-defined features, creates a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging audio protocols as they become relevant to users.

Information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Creating the first in-rack audio monitoring product over 30 years ago, Wohler Technologies continues to develop critical pieces of signal monitoring technology. Adapting to the evolving standards and needs of modern professionals, the company is a leader in providing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced audio, video and data monitoring including powerful Audio and Video over IP capabilities. Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring for a developing range of signal types, such as Dante, Ravenna/AES67, MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, UHD/4K and SMPTE 2022-6.

Based in Hayward, California, many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities are among Wohler's customers. More information can be found at www.wohler.com.

