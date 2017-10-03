WORK Microwave Appoints Eric Lossouarn as Sales Representative for the APAC Region

HOLZKIRCHEN, Germany — Oct. 3, 2017 — WORK Microwave, a leading European manufacturer of advanced satellite communications equipment, today announced that Eric Lossouarn has been assigned the title of sales representative for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Lossouarn is tasked with driving WORK Microwave business in the APAC region and providing first-hand services and recommendations to customers. He will report to Thomas Froehlich, CEO at WORK Microwave.

"Eric's extensive knowledge of the APAC satcom market and culture, combined with his track record in business development, will be a huge asset to our customers in the region and to our company as we look to explore new areas of growth," said Froehlich. "Eric is ideally qualified to develop WORK Microwave's business in the APAC region and will work hard to bring it to the same level as our home markets in Europe and the United States."

Lossouarn has more than 11 years of experience in the broadcast, satellite, and digital TV industries, with a successful history of growing international sales, penetrating new markets, and developing distribution networks within the APAC region. Eric was formerly vice president of sales in Singapore for TeamCast, where he was responsible for managing all sales operations in the APAC area, developing channel sales networks, and direct sales to satellite and terrestrial TV players. He holds two master's degrees in information systems engineering and international business.

"WORK Microwave is an innovator and benchmark player in the satcom industry, and I am excited to be joining the team," said Lossouarn. "I will be focused on supporting our customers to find optimum solutions for their current and future needs."

With the appointment of Lossouarn as a local representative, WORK Microwave reinforces its ongoing commitment to its customers in the APAC region by being better able to meet customers' and potential customers' needs for high-performance satcom equipment.

Eric Lossouarn can be reached at:

63 Bishan Street 21

Tower A2 - #02-06

574045 Singapore

Tel: +65 861 79355

About WORK Microwave

Headquartered in Holzkirchen (near Munich), Germany, and comprised of four operating divisions —Satellite Communication, Navigation Simulators, Defence Electronics, and Sensors and Measurement — WORK Microwave leverages over 30 years of experience to anticipate market needs and apply an innovative and creative approach to the development of frequency converters, DVB-S2/S2X equipment, and other digital signal processing technologies while maintaining the highest standards for quality, reliability, and performance.

WORK Microwave's Satellite Communication division develops and manufactures high-performance, advanced satellite communications equipment for telecommunications companies, broadcasters, integrators, and government organizations that are operating satellite earth stations, satellite news gathering vehicles, fly-aways, and other mobile or portable satellite communication solutions.

