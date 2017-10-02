VidOvation at the 2017 NAB Show New York

VidOvation

2017 NAB Show New York

Oct. 18-19

Exhibiting With AVIWEST, Booth N819

VidOvation will share a booth with AVIWEST at the 2017 NAB Show New York. The two companies will showcase their latest innovations in video transmission, distribution, and digital mobile newsgathering. Highlights include:

AVIWEST State-of-the-Art 4K and Multi-HD HEVC Video Encoding and IP Distribution

At the 2017 NAB Show New York, AVIWEST will introduce the new A-QUAD (active quad) antenna with four internal cellular modems featuring a high-efficiency, wideband antenna array. Two A-QUAD active external wideband cellular antennas can be plugged into the USB port of the HE4000 for transmission over bonded cellular networks. The A-QUAD offers added cellular connectivity to the entire AVIWEST product line. Integrated Wi-Fi will provide users with bonded cellular hotspots and VPN connectivity anywhere, providing users with highly needed internet connectivity when working in remote locations.

AVIWEST's HE4000 4K Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC live encoder is ideal for real-time delivery of live UHD or HD content over unmanaged IP networks. The compact, half-RU encoder combines 10-bit and 4:2:2 HEVC encoding with the latest generation of AVIWEST SafeStreams® technology for delivery of live video content over IP at low latencies and bit rates.

At the 2017 NAB Show New York, the HE4000 will be demonstrated with the latest version of the StreamHub transceiver and decoder platform, which offers integrated 4K UHD HEVC recording and decoding functions.

New AVIWEST Uplink System Revolutionizes Live Video Remote Production

In recognition of the industry's transition to the HEVC video compression standard, AVIWEST's live IP video solutions support HEVC, allowing broadcasters to deliver superior video quality at lower bit rates. At the 2017 NAB Show New York, AVIWEST and VidOvation will showcase AIR300 and AIR320, the first two products in AVIWEST's AIR series of high-end, powerful, and ultra-lightweight video uplink systems. Integrating best-in-class H.265/HEVC hardware encoders, the series enables flawless HD and SD encoding and delivery of exceptional video quality. This new transmitter series is the perfect tool for on-the-go video professionals who need lightweight, portable, and versatile video solutions.

Featuring up to four cellular connections, an internal Wi-Fi modem, internal battery, and AVIWEST's SafeStreams® technology, the AIR series allows broadcasters to stream live videos seamlessly and store and forward recorded content even during unpredictable and unmanaged network conditions.

AVIWEST Extends DMNG PRO Series With the New DMNG PRO180+

AVIWEST's popular PRO video uplink series has been extended with the new PRO180+. PRO180+ supports most of the cellular networks deployed in the world, including those in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and most of Asia. The versatility of this version gives broadcasters and video professionals the flexibility to travel everywhere in the world with a single unit, without needing to replace its internal or external cellular modems.

VidOvation VidOlink Reacher Extended-Range Wireless HDMI and HD-SDI Video, Tally, and Intercom Transmission System

The new VidOvation VidOlink Reacher family supports the wireless transmission of HDMI, HD-SDI, tally, and two-way intercom signals up to 1,500 feet with the Reacher 1500 and 3,000 feet with the Reacher 3000. The system transmits uncompressed 4:2:2 video with less than one millisecond of latency. As a result, the director can now have two-way communication with the talent and camera operator, and the transmission of tally control lets the talent know the show is live on the air. Both the Reacher 1500 and Reacher 3000 models operate on the 5 GHz band with 10 push-button selectable channels on an LED channel display. The wireless transmission timecode and triggers are extremely useful in any production workflow, especially for video assist, sports, or any application in which wires would get in the way.

Innovative Mobile Journalism (MOJO) Solutions From AVIWEST

AVIWEST has enhanced its industry-leading mobile journalism (MOJO) solutions, which include the DMNG Laptop MacBook application and the DMNG APP iOS and Android applications. The new version of the DMNG APP smartphone application offers bonded live streaming, storage, and forwarding of high-quality live video. New features include an optimized interface, advanced camera settings (e.g., focus, exposure, white balance), dynamic resolution, and video quality improvements, with the capability to transmit video over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections in just seconds. The new DMNG APP also includes the ability to edit video clips with a mobile device. When using the DMNG Laptop and DMNG APP, journalists can forward video segments that are edited and ready for air. This can drastically accelerate the time to air in electronic journalism.

Company Overview:

VidOvation is a leading provider of video, audio, and data transmission and distribution systems for the broadcast television, sports, corporate AV, and government markets. Encompassing bonded cellular, wireless video, video streaming, video networking, encoding, IPTV, and fiber-optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructure, with the ability to satisfy almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise to the complete project life cycle — from project consulting and management to engineering and design, to warranty and support. More information about how VidOvation is moving video forward can be found at vidovation.com.

"The world being what it is today, it's hard to overstate the importance of being able to distribute high-quality live video reliably and with low latency — no matter what the situation or network conditions. At NAB New York this year, we'll be highlighting some of our latest video-delivery technology and AVIWEST newsgathering solutions that will help broadcasters keep viewers informed and entertained. For example, broadcasters will get a look at the AVIWEST bonded cellular technology behind A&E's wildly popular live reality cop show, 'Live PD.'"

— Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation

