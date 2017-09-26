MAGIX releases the latest Music Maker Editions: Now fully customizable!

Berlin, Germany - As Music Maker celebrates its 22nd birthday, MAGIX releases fully customizable Music Maker Editions to the market. Fans of loop-based music production can now select their favorite Soundpools, instruments and features from a massive content pool to customize the program to one's own personal music style.

Endless creative possibilities

The latest Music Maker Plus Edition and Music Maker Premium Edition contain all the basic program functions as well as large content packages allowing users to freely choose their content through the in-app Music Maker Store. At the outset, Music Maker Premium Edition provides selection for 3 Soundpools, 1 Soundpool Collection, 8 instruments, 9 feature packs and 3 preset packs worth up to € 699 / $699 / £639. Highlights available in the selection include the Mastering Suite and Orange Vocoder ME. Users who want more can purchase additional content via the in-app Music Maker Store.

"Our new Plus and Premium Editions offer everything users need to bring new musical ideas to life. If you're a fan of hip-hop, you may not be interested in Techno Soundpools, and vice versa. We've provided a huge selection of high-quality content so you can choose exactly what you need", says Torsten Heise, Product Owner for Music Maker at MAGIX.

A lifetime of free updates

Another exciting new development is free updates for a lifetime. From now on, all users will always be able to access the latest software version of Music Maker meaning that they will receive basic functions and bug fixes for free. And that will be the case for as long as MAGIX continues to develop Music Maker. More exclusive updates, software instruments, features and Soundpools for the Music Maker Editions and the in-app Store will be made available separately in future.

Pricing & Availability

The new Music Maker Editions are now available in stores and online.

Music Maker Plus Edition - € 59,99 / $59.99 / £49.99

Music Maker Premium Edition - € 129,99 / $129.99 / £99.99

Music Maker Control Edition - € 169.99 / - / £119.99 (Music Maker Premium Edition + USB-keyboard)

Music Maker Performer Edition - € 199,99 / - / £139.99 (Music Maker Premium Edition + novation Launchkey Mini)

About MAGIX

MAGIX AG is an internationally operating provider of software, online services and digital content for use in multimedia products and services. Founded in 1993, MAGIX offers private and professional users a technologically sophisticated and user-friendly range of products for designing, editing, presenting and archiving digital photos, videos, music, documents and websites. MAGIX is the market leader in the field of multimedia software in Germany and in the most important European markets. It is also regarded as one of the most successful players in the US market.

