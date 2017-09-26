sonoVTS teams up with CyanView to distribute camera control range

Munich, Germany, 26 September 2017: sonoVTS, the Munich-based provider of system design and integration; equipment rental and operations; service and consulting and distribution of professional products, announced at IBC 2017 that it reached an agreement with CyanView to distribute CyanView’s IP-based “Cy-Stem” product range.

Central to that range is “Cy-RCP”, a universally compatible remote control panel that enables the control of multiple cameras in remote production environments. Featuring physical buttons, it is ideal for mini and specialty cameras as it integrates all the required camera control features - addressing cabling and camera matching together with advanced video correction - into a broadcast workflow.

“We are thrilled to be working with sonoVTS,” said Stéphane Ducobu, VP Sales & Marketing, CyanView. “As a small team, it’s very encouraging that our ideas, technology and products are understood and recognised as bringing value to customers by a company with the high market profile of sonoVTS. sonoVTS has a vision that we share, which gives us great confidence for a very bright future. We’re very much looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in working with the sonoVTS team.”

Tobias Kronenwett, Head of Business Development, sonoVTS, added, "We are delighted to team up with CyanVew for the distribution of their Cy-Stem range. When Stéphane introduced us to the Cy-Stem products – particularly Cy-RCP - and its possibilities I knew we, and our customers, would benefit from such an exciting product range. We are always looking into new trends, technologies, and solutions. The CyanView range is a perfect fit with our philosophy and will enable our customers to deal with their productions better, faster and more efficiently."