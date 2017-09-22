Fullerton College Graduate Becomes Youngest Audient Owner

California, USA – “It really is the little brother of the ASP8024 I have grown to know and love,” says Fullerton College Recording and Music Production graduate, Timothy Jones, describing the brand new ASP4816 he’s had delivered to his home studio in Orange County a few short weeks ago. Possibly the youngest Audient console owner in the world, he leaves Fullerton College this year with top grades -- and the world at his feet.

Timothy proved himself keen to develop his music technology skills both in and out of the classroom by building a small control room in a converted industrial warehouse not far from his home. Using it to work on his own compositions either on his own or with other musicians, as well as a practice room to improve his drumming and piano skills, the conclusion of his studies now allows him to spend more time in the studio, bag himself a few clients and turn it into a profitable enterprise. The arrival of the ASP4816 compact analogue console from Audient certainly helped him raise his game to that end.

“I was absolutely blown away at how good these EQs sound,” enthuses Timothy – surprised, despite having “read the manual religiously before I placed the order.” He continues, “The channel EQ was used always in a subtractive capacity as opposed to boosting at Fullerton College and having my hands on my own console now, I am amazed at how musical the EQ sounds when it is boosted. I was completely taken aback.

“The buttons have that satisfying *chunk* sound when you engage them; the faders all glide so smoothly,” says Timothy. “A fellow engineer who rents the studio one day a week from me (and didn't know I was making this switch) said that when he first laid a hand on the long throw fader, he knew this was a quality piece of gear!

“Another feature that I fell in love with mixing back at Fullerton - and so happy I have again - is the bus compressor. This thing is a beast, and definitely gives a track that ‘sounds like a mix feeling’. I absolutely Iove the flexibility of this console and all of the routing capabilities I have at my fingertips. I love that I can parallel process between the short and long faders or using the subgroups, and that I have complete hands-on control of my mix with this console.”

The Audient ASP8024 has been part of Fullerton College’s audio recording department since 2015, ensuring a good number of students catch the audio technology bug during their time there. Timothy Jones is no exception. “Thank you guys for doing it right and keeping that analogue vibe alive these past 20 years!”

With a proud heritage of award-winning audio excellence stretching back to 1997, Audient continues to develop exciting and innovative products for the audio recording market.

A philosophy of providing world class, affordable and accessible technology with the aim to capture and enhance creativity has seen Audient build a strong community of creative users in professional and home-studios worldwide. Impeccable performance and reliability can be seen throughout the versatile product range, from the flagship ASP8024 HE Heritage Edition studio console through the iD USB audio interfaces, the ASP series of rack mount mic pres and the compact analogue desk, ASP4816.