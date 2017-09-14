BHV Broadcast Revolutionises Power and Data Connectivity with Launch of Video Ghost dx at IBC 2017

Amsterdam, The Netherlands • BHV Broadcast, manufacturer of Video Ghost, a multi-award winning product and part of the Media Ghost platform, is launching a significantly enhanced, next generation version of the revolutionary solution at IBC 2017. According to Julian Hiorns, BHV managing director, Video Ghostdx will make its official debut at the leading international media, entertainment and technology show with game-changing support, upgrades and features that dramatically expand its capabilities, and extend its appeal from cameras and monitors to include PTZ heads, or any unit or application requiring a reliable power source. Attendees can see Video Ghostdx on CueScript’s Stand 12.F41.

Video Ghost, the video equivalent of phantom power for audio, is known in broadcast and related fields for its safe and cost-effective method of transporting power and SDI video over a single coaxial cable, removing the need for bulky, expensive and unreliable batteries or local AC power sources.

New Name – New Features, Support and Functionality

Updated to Video Ghostdx, the system now allows the simultaneous transmission of digital video (SDI), dc power and bi-directional data handling over a single coaxial cable. Supported formats include SD and HD, and it is 3G/6G/12G capable to achieve up to 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD). The data control link is compatible with numerous protocols including Sony VISCA, Pelco-D and Pelco-P, and can control PTZ (pan/tilt/zoom) functions remotely as well as color correction and iris settings among others.

Atrue ‘fit-and-forget’ system, Video Ghostdxtakes just minutes to set up and has been improved to supply up to 75W (depending upon cable type) of power over 150m (500 feet) for use in hard-to-reach locations without the added cost and safety implications of running local mains power. A built-in interlock system prevents power being sent over the coaxial cable until the base station has established contact with the head end, avoiding any accidental damage.

Video Ghostdx is also available in a rack-mounted version, GhostRackdx, that offers four channels of power over coax in a 1RU x 19" rack case with integral power supplies and front panel monitoring. GhostRackdx is ideal for OB vehicles and can be run over passive jackfield systems.

“The addition of the bi-directional data link with VISCA, Pelco-D, Pelco-P control is extremely exciting,” says Hiorns, “but it’s just the beginning! The new features, functionality and support combined with its portability and rapid deployment make this a product ideal for anyone powering a PTZ, monitor, camera, or any unit requiring power. Anywhere.”

