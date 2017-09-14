Biamp Systems Sheds New Light on Converged Networks at InfoComm India 2017

BEAVERTON, Oregon -- Sept. 14, 2017 -- Biamp Systems, a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems, has announced that Godwin Mathew, applications engineer with Biamp, will lead an educational session at InfoComm India 2017, Sept. 26-28, 2017 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The InfoComm seminar, titled "Converged Network and What It Means to Pro AV," will be held Sept. 28 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in Room 1.

"The pro AV industry is currently evolving how we relate to and deliver on IT's needs and expectations around the network. It's increasingly important to define the term 'converged network' and understand what this really means and how it impacts the pro AV industry. This includes identifying the effects related to how we design and implement networked AV solutions," said Mathew. "This session will provide attendees with a firm understanding of what a truly converged network is and how it impacts efficiency, reliability, and flexibility, plus the benefits of using an open standard."

Mathew is a knowledgeable AV systems engineer with more than nine years of in-depth experience working with Biamp's audio and DSP solutions. Prior to joining Biamp, he was a senior projects engineer with White October Technologies in Mumbai and a project engineer for LSI. His degree in electronics engineering from Nagpur University has given him additional insight into solving the complex audio problems facing clients.

For registration and further details on InfoComm India sessions, visit www.infocomm-india.com/index.php. More information on Biamp's full product portfolio is available at www.biamp.com.

About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audio/video installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service.

Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira® media system for digital audio and video networking, Devio® collaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia® digital audio platform, Nexia® digital signal processors, and Vocia® networked public address and voice evacuation system. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, and multi-building facilities.

Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional engineering operations in Brisbane, Australia, and Rochester, New York. For more information on Biamp, please visit www.biamp.com.

Visit Biamp Systems at InfoComm India, Booth C55

