Singular Releases Singular.Live Cloud-based Graphics Production Platform

Today Singular announced the release of the Singular.Live cloud-based graphics production platform. Now out of beta, Singular.Live allows users to log into a web-based UI on a desktop or laptop, and create, control and play out graphically enhanced video in real-time; the base version is free, with an hourly pay-as-go graphics cloud-rendering and compositing option available. Singular.Live will be on display at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam at stand 14.M31.

Singular.Live makes it easy to design, build and composite high-quality graphics, or leverage a robust library of overlays, for seamless insertion into live video. Fusing graphics templates with real-time data, such as sports stats, voting polls or weather, Singular.Live also helps professionals and enthusiasts enhance the quality of their content with data-driven graphics.

Feature highlights include:

Create, and drag and drop design elements; customize positions, colors, backgrounds, text and images; and animate them in real-time in an intuitive web-based authoring environment

Integrate compelling real-time data without custom coding

Simple integration with popular platforms like Facebook Live, YouTube, Twitch and more via an extensive widget library

Manage live graphics with easy-to-use, built-in controls or create a custom interface to target and track advertising

Link graphics to your timeline for automatic video sync

Render and composite efficiently with flexible cloud and desktop options

“Live production pros are looking to make a smooth transition to IP with minimal infrastructure investment, while meeting high consumer expectations for quality content,” shared David Zerah, CEO, Singular.Live. “The latest version of Singular.Live offers new, simple-to-use, web-based tools that help broadcast, OTT and live production pros, as well as streaming enthusiasts, deliver content that breaks through the noise, and make a profit – with less upfront technology investment and a smaller footprint.”

Pricing and Availability

Singular.Live offers three service tiers. Available now, Singular|Local enablesfree graphics insertion into live streams via a local web browser running on a desktop or laptop, and Singular|Flow facilitates graphics rendering and compositing over an IP video stream or RTMP video starting at $20 US MSRP per hour.* Coming soon, Singular|Touch will provide graphics rendering and data distribution for web-enabled devices or video players at a per consumer view cost. For more information, visit Singular at IBC, Stand14.M31 or www.singular.live

*Pricing is based on the number of users and data requirements, and may vary by country.

About Singular.Live

Built on common web standards and an open architecture, Singular.Live streamlines the production and delivery of compelling live content to most web-enabled devices – from smartphones and tablets to desktop computers and smart TVs. Backed by investment partner Reality Check Systems, Singular.Live aims to enable broadcasters, OTT and live production professionals, streamers and vloggers to deliver customized graphics for each viewer from language localization to targeted ads, interactivity and more; the platform is also available to OEM partners. singular.live