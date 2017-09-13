Viaccess-Orca Partners With Hi-Global Technology on Adaptive Box for Connected TV Experience

PARIS -- Sept. 13, 2017 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, and Hi-Global Technology, a provider of middleware solutions for digital TV, have joined forces to launch the Adaptive Box, an ultra-flexible, cost-effective, and fully secure set-top box (STB) that speeds up time to market for pay-TV services. Adaptive Box combines Viaccess-Orca's Adaptive Sentinel Conditional Access System, multi-DRM solution, and TVaaS platform with high-quality middleware from Hi-Global Technology, providing pay-TV operators with a complete STB and TV apps solution for the distribution of satellite, cable, direct-to-home, IPTV, and OTT services.

"The pay-TV landscape is evolving with the rise of OTT multiscreen viewing, and traditional set-top box solution supplier shall evolve to face the challenges of reducing the time to develop, to integrate and to deploy solutions as well as supplying lower CAPEX products," said Arnault Olivier, CEO Associate at Hi-Global Technology. "We've partnered with Viaccess-Orca to provide operators with a cost-effective STB and TV apps solution that can be launched quickly for increased monetization thanks to its portfolios of security, interactive, and analytic products."

Using Adaptive Box, operators can deliver premium content services such as live TV, VOD, replay, personalized electronic program guides, targeted advertising, and content recommendations to subscribers on any screen. Reducing the time to market for pay-TV services, Adaptive Box enables operators to focus on areas of content distribution that will drive new revenue, such as personalization, user experience, and second-screen viewing.

Viaccess-Orca's world-class content protection solutions ensure that operators using Adaptive Box can easily meet the security requirements of today's connected world. Pre-integration between Adaptive Box and Viaccess-Orca's TVaaS cloud TV platform provides operators with detailed analytics that enable quick detection of business insights and improve TV services strategy, consumption, and revenues. Fully customizable and Android™ compatible, Hi-Global Technology apps are an integral component of Adaptive Box, enabling operators to provide VOD, replay, EPGs, and other advanced features to subscribers on secondary devices like smartphones and tablets, with minimal middleware maintenance.

"In today's modern television landscape, operators face a number of challenges. Consumers are moving away from the TV screen toward devices like smartphones and tablets, and business models need to evolve at a furious pace to match the expectations of technologies and consumer behaviors," said Chem Assayag, EVP Marketing & Sales, Viaccess-Orca. "Our Adaptive Box solution puts operators at the center of the game, allowing them to decide how to present content and services, either via traditional delivery methods or OTT multiscreen."

Viaccess-Orca will showcase its Adaptive Box at IBC2017 at stand 1.A51, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.

About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.

Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.

For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.

About Hi-Global

Hi-Global Technology Limited is a Hong-Kong and Chinese (Shenzhen) based company created in 2012. Hi-Global has developed middleware solutions for Digital TV. Built with experienced engineers and managers, Hi-Global offers, with its partners, a combination of high quality solutions at the best price. With its Chinese and western employees, Hi-Global is able to ensure a very efficient collaboration with Chinese and Taiwanese industry and chipset vendors, and guarantee a high quality standard expectation for the customers and end-users.

Visit www.hi-global.tv.

