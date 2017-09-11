DTC Domo Broadcast announces partnership with South Africa Reseller

IBC 2017 Stand 1.F41: DTC Domo Broadcast (DTC) has announced a partnership with Johannesburg-based Eclipse Innovations (Pty) Ltd as DTC’s new reseller in Africa.

Eclipse Innovations will handle the complete range of DTC wireless solutions, including the new AEON-TX, which will be launched at IBC 2017. AEON-TX is an HEVC transmitter that makes it possible for the first time to transmit wireless UHD video.

According to Eclipse Innovations Managing Director James Garden, “Domo leads the way in innovative wireless transmitter and receiver systems. Their expertise, coupled with our feet on the ground knowledge of our market requirements, will be of great benefit to both companies and I look forward to representing our mutual interests to the benefits of broadcast and production companies throughout South Africa.”

DTC Vice President, Broadcast Sales, JP Delport added, “As a South Africa native I have been keen to establish a proper presence in what I know to be a robust and highly professional market. Eclipse has just the right skill set to grow our visibility and strengthen sales with our unique and highly versatile product range.”

Because of its wireless capabilities, the AEON-TX, seen for the first time at IBC 2017, will hasten the adoption of new production possibilities for UHD and HDR.

By taking advantage of next-generation HEVC compression technology, AEON-TX can handle significantly higher bit-rates than has ever before been possible.

AEON-TX, along with DTC’s Broadcast Nano transmitter and multi-function PRORXD will feature at IBC on Stand 1.F41.