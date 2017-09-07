At IBC 2017, DVEO to Debut "Faster than Real Time" File Encoder for Automated Multi-Screen File Formatting

DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, will demonstrate their new highly affordable file encoder for HLS VOD (Video on Demand) at stand 2.A34 at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 15-19. The QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES™ encodes video files at about one-fifth the playing time and makes multi-format file preparation easy.



Designed for telcos and multi-screen operators that deploy IPTV and OTT, the QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES™ appropriately grooms content for streaming to iPads, iPhones, content delivery networks, and remote video devices. It re-encodes video content folders to multiple packaged profiles and pushes them to CDNs or to any packaging server for ABR VOD (Adaptive Bit Rate Video on Demand) distribution.



"The QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES is designed to prepare content for VOD on multiple devices," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "We go straight from a master or mezzanine file to multiple encoded segment files for use by a variety of devices. The Linux® based system automatically pushes HLS playlists and segments to content development networks (CDNs) or any media server for VOD distribution via HLS Webdav or with File Transfer."



Laszlo Zoltan went on to say, "For transferring content to or from the QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES, we recommend DVEO's new accelerated file transfer solution – the Faster File: Secure AFT with RIFT™. It enables operators to reliably and securely deliver large files over wired or wireless internet."



Operators can upload transport stream files of any type. A watch folder looks for new files not already encoded and then encodes them automatically to HLS, in several preconfigured bitrates and resolutions. The system also supports logo insertion, text overlay, and SCTE 35 compliant cue tone insertion ("ad markers") on the HLS outputs. Support for DASH outputs is coming soon.







DVEO, Atlas, Faster File: Secure AFT with RIFT, and

QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





Supplemental Information for Press Release



Features:



Designed to repackage or chunk files to HLS. This is called segmentation.

Inputs: Files of any type via drag and drop

Outputs: HLS

Encodes files faster than real time – about one-fifth the playing time of the video file

Encodes multiple profiles simultaneously

Supports logo insertion, text overlay, and SCTE 35 compliant cue tone insertion ("ad markers") on outputs

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

Tested with leading CDNs (Verizon® and Akamai®)

Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 576i, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

x64 library based for highest quality

Makes ingest, file format, conversion, and content production a hands-off process

Output: AAC

Tested to work with Atlas™ media servers

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Telergy, Android™, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Remote GUI includes scheduling

SNMP, REST, SOAP support for remote management and monitoring

Qualys® certified to Level 2 for Critical Vulnerabilities like Open Ports, Tracking applications with COBIT, FISMA, HIPAA, NERC, PCI DSS, SANS, SCAP compliance

Scalable from single servers to multiple servers



Suggested Retail Price:

QUICK SEGMENTER: VOD FILES: Between $2,000 to $15,000 U.S.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815