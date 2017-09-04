Advantech Launches Edge Video Processing Server at IBC 2017

Taipei, Taiwan, 4 September 2017 – Advantech (TWSE: 2395.TW) today announced the new VEGA-7010 server which supports professional-grade 4K/8K HEVC/AVC processing in a 1U, short depth system with an appliance look and feel and a low-power consumption. Video equipment manufacturers can leverage the server-class Intel® Xeon® Processor E3 and low-latency UHD HEVC video acceleration technology integrated into the highly configurable VEGA-7010 to build a variety of dense and energy efficient edge computing video encoders, decoders and transcoders. The VEGA-7010 broadcast quality, reduced footprint and ease of use make it ideal for contribution and distribution workflows at locations such as live productions or regional broadcasting nodes.

The increasing adoption of HEVC for live streaming of high resolution video content is outstripping the processing capabilities of existing video solutions. There is a tendency to move heavy lifting video processing tasks to the cloud but the computational complexity of HEVC still remains a concern when having to deal with live UHD encoding and decoding locally. The new VEGA-7010 brings powerful, low-latency and efficient 4K HEVC acceleration to the edge of the video infrastructure. Advantech’s latest video server provides high-performance and broadcast-quality media processing in a compact and low power format that can be easily deployed to run encoding, decoding or transcoding applications in production facilities, outside broadcasting units or local hubs.

The new VEGA-7010 is a highly configurable, 1U, short depth video server based on the Intel® Xeon® Processor E3-1200 v6 Product Family that integrates on-chip graphics engine to improve performance of 4K HEVC developments. Its four PCI Express slots provide high flexibility to fit a wide range of video accelerators such as FPGA or GPU cards supporting up to 300W PCIe power in total. When integrating Advantech’s VEGA 3300 accelerators, the VEGA-7010 can perform multi-channel 4Kp60 HEVC 10-bit encoding, decoding or transcoding, including SDI and IP media capture. It supports dual redundant power supply units for high availability in a variety of edge media processing scenarios. The application-ready VEGA-7010 streamlines product development and shortens time-to-market providing equipment manufacturers with a comprehensive software package that supports Linux and Windows operating systems.

“Cloud-based architectures will certainly help media companies to efficiently deal with the massive compute needed for UHD HEVC video processing, but live contribution and user proximity will still play a key role in the upcoming video-centric era,” said August Hsieh, Product Director for Advantech Video Solutions Division. “The new VEGA-7010 enables live UHD contribution and distribution at edge locations to handle complex encoding, decoding and transcoding tasks locally, outside of the video cloud. This allows for distributed architectures where media companies and service providers can benefit from the agility of the cloud and the flexibility of edge processing platforms closer to the action and closer to subscribers”.

Advantech will be showcasing the new VEGA-7010 at the IBC Show in Amsterdam, Hall 11, Booth C32, September 15-19, 2017. For more information and to book an appointment, please contact video.solutions@advantech.com or visit www.advantech.com/nc/spotlight/IBC2017.

About Advantech - Founded in 1983, Advantech is a leader in providing trusted, innovative products, services, and solutions. Advantech VEGA Video Platforms and PCIe Adapters are designed to boost video infrastructure performance from acquisition to distribution at the lowest power budget while fully complying with the media industry needs. By providing access to the latest 4K/8K UHD video processing and IP media technologies on commercial-off-the-shelf IT platforms we accelerate the deployment of next-generation, open and more efficient video solutions across a wide range of applications from broadcast encoding and high-density OTT transcoding to cloud, mobile and 360° video. Advantech’s standard portfolio can be tailored to meet a range of system requirements, significantly reducing time-to-market effort for our customers.

