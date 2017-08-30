Faster EditShare Geevs X10 Broadcast Solution Hits the Streets

Basingstoke, UK - August 30, 2017 - EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, today announced the availability of its newly updated, high-performance Geevs X10 broadcast I/O solution. Designed to seamlessly integrate with EditShare Flow media asset management, XStream EFS scale-out shared storage and Ark archiving, Geevs completes the EditShare end-to-end workflow with extensive tools to manage ingest, distribution and station playout for programs as well as fast-turn for news and sports. The new hardware offers significant speed improvements for managing frame rates, complex codecs and status graphic overlays. The all-new Geevs X10 boasts a sleek compact design and powerful multi-threaded CPU, which can support up to eight streams of AVC-intra in 1080i (4/4 configuration). The new sleeker chassis features six-caddy media RAID 6 drives for local storage and is equipped with two high-speed 10gig network ports as a standard configuration.

In addition to key hardware improvements, the accompanying Geevs V7 software update supports MOS channel selection from the rundown as well as support for multiple variations of Apple ProRes including 1080p25, 29.97 and 30 fps which complements the existing 1080p50, 59.94 and 60 fps ProRes supported formats. New templates allow capture and playout of the recently popular AVC-i 50 MXF OP1a format. Geevs Simple Delay has also been reintroduced to support channel +1 playout, a feature that facilitates one hour time-shift of a main service channel. Existing Geevs customers can learn more about the V7 update, including compatibility requirements, at http://www2.editshare.com/passprot/.

For more information on Geevs, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/geevs.

See EditShare Geevs at IBC2017

IBC attendees can see the latest Geevs release along with the full lineup of EditShare solutions at EditShare stand 7.C27.

EditShare Press Briefings at IBC2017

Members of the media are invited to contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with an EditShare spokesperson during IBC2017.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600