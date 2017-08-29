DVEO Introduces Video Network Management Server to Monitor, Manage, and Control Multiple DVEO Streaming Devices

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping their scalable network management server. The DASHBOARD II™ enables control and monitoring of multiple DVEO streaming devices and file based transcoders across an enterprise or a network via a single dashboard residing on a DVEO server at a highly connected central point. It will make its debut at stand 2.A34 at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), September 15-19, in Amsterdam.



The DASHBOARD II is DVEO's centralized network based resource management hardware/software solution designed to manage Cloud, Telco, or Enterprise deployments of clusters of encoders, transcoders, decoders, and video servers.



The software provides a single "dashboard" to start and stop streaming devices on an as-needed basis. It automates error handling and if needed instantly alerts management via text or email alerts. The software resides on a low end server which features extra redundancies.



"With the DASHBOARD II, one person can oversee and control the operational status of an unlimited number of devices. With today's powerful computers we can in real time also automatically analyze the streams and fix the streams in real time as well," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The system is suitable for use with both traditional hardware clusters and cloud based resources."



The DASHBOARD II logs events and can store a history of output bitrate, jitter and packet loss errors up to one year. Later on it will provide scheduling.



The DASHBOARD II software is scanned by the Qualys® professional security auditor. It can be configured with different user log-ins for control of specific servers.







Features -- General:



Scalable to any size system

Designed for intuitive operation

Designed for use with both traditional hardware clusters and cloud based resources

Enables control and monitoring of multiple DVEO streaming devices across an enterprise or across a network

Adjust resources as demand fluctuates

Provides service configurations

Secure application that is scanned by QUALYS® professional security auditor

Captures and manages all logs for historical purposes

Email notifications on alarms

Resides on 1 RU highly redundant server running Ubuntu® Linux®



Features -- Monitoring:



Video Preview

Codec statistics

System health

Event logging

Auto Text or Email alerts of designated events

Displays current output bitrate, jitter and packet loss errors

Displays current CPU load, CPU Temp, Memory status

History of output bitrate, Jitter and packet loss errors up to one year



Features -- Management:



Supplements UPTIME II IP/IP™ application for N+1 redundant configurations

Remote activation

Stop, Start, and Edit outputs

Update encoders

Delete encoders

IP routing

Query device status

Captures device logs for analysis

Different User logins Admin, User read, User control for specific servers



Suggested Retail Price:

DASHBOARD II: $9,995 U.S.





About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



