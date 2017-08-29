Espial Launches Elevate Cloud SaaS Platform for European Operators at IBC2017

OTTAWA, Canada -- Aug. 29, 2017 -- Transforming the viewing experience worldwide, Espial will introduce its Elevate cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) video platform to the European market at IBC2017. With Elevate, IPTV, cable, and OTT operators can leverage a proven, multitenant cloud platform that has been successfully deployed by 40 North American customers. In the face of OTT competition, operators require a cloud platform that provides predictable costs and a roadmap to achieve web scale and speed. Espial's Elevate ensures that operators can deliver a richer and more immersive video experience to subscribers across all devices, including set-top boxes and consumer-owned screens. Combined with the benefits of the cloud approach -- including flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency -- Elevate allows operators to attract and retain subscribers as well as drive new revenue streams.

"To stay ahead of the competition, pay-TV operators need to launch video services with rapid scale and speed. It's also important to achieve the benefits of scale on a platform shared by dozens of operators. Elevate answers those requirements, and we are excited to bring its powerful capabilities to the European market," said Michael McCluskey, vice president of product management at Espial. "Elevate is redefining the video experience by enabling operators to deliver the most advanced experience with the lowest possible investment by leveraging the cloud and multitenant platform, while allowing consumers to more quickly discover the content they want to consume."

Elevate is available as a turnkey, cloud-hosted video solution to ensure a quick time to market for pay-TV services with an award-winning user interface. Through advanced analytics; a powerful segmentation engine that allows operators to test, deliver, and promote offerings to a single user, group, or the entire customer base; promotions management; and recommendations, Elevate sets the bar for managing, monetizing, and delivering an exceptional video experience. With support for a wide range of devices -- including set-top boxes, mobiles, tablets, Roku, and more -- and easy integration into existing infrastructure, Espial ensures quick time to market.

At IBC2017, Espial will showcase some of the latest innovations to the platform including voice control and Android TV support. With voice control, end users can quickly change channels; search the guide; review the VOD catalog; play DVR recordings; and pause, rewind, or forward programming, simplifying the entertainment experience. Android TV provides operators with a rich apps environment and a seamless, consistent UX with other Elevate devices.

Find out more about Elevate at IBC2017 in Amsterdam, Sept. 15-19 at stand 1.F89.

About Espial

With Espial, video service providers create responsive and engaging subscriber viewing experiences incorporating powerful content discovery and intuitive navigation. Service providers achieve "web-speed" innovation with Espial's flexible, open cloud software leveraging RDK and HTML5 technologies. This provides competitive advantage through an immersive and personalized user experience, seamlessly blending advanced TV services with OTT content. With customers spanning six continents, Espial is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with R&D centers in Seattle, Montreal, Silicon Valley, Cambridge, and Lisbon, and sales offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. www.espial.com

